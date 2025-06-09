Said Amran Sulaiman, Gus Ipul, to the president of the PPP Jokowi candidate





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The United Development Party (PPP) will hold the general president or the election of Ketum in August-September 2025. A certain number of names have been emerged as candidates for the number one part bearing Kaaba. These names come from internal and external parts.

The spokesperson for the PPP Central Leadership Council, Usman Muhammad alias Donkan, so far, there have been nine candidates for asthma. Of this number, two of them would be the Minister of Agriculture Amran Sulaiman and the social minister Saifullah Yusuf alias Gus Ipul.

Besides Amran Sulaiman and Gus Ipul, former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi would also be on the radar. The president of the PPP party court, Ade Irfan Pulungan, said that the proposal appeared because Jokowi was considered worthy of directing. Jokowi should bring PPP again to obtain the DPR seats in the 2029 elections.

So what is the answer of these three characters?

1. Amran Sulaiman: We first take care of food

Amran Sulaiman did not seriously respond to his name which should enter into the exchange of PPP Ketum appointment. On the touch of looking at the slaughter of the Aid Al-Adha 1446 Hijri, in Makassar, South Sulawesi, the Minister of Agriculture said that he was focused on his functions.

“Let us first take care of food,” said Amran Sulaiman, as Antara reported on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The name Amran Sulaiman Dodorong by the president of the PPP Advisory Council Muhammad Romahurmuziy alias Rommy. Amran is not a PPP frame. Rommy admitted that he had asked Jokowi advice several times on the candidates of the PPP. Rommy offered a number of names to Jokowi. From a number of names, Jokowi suggested focusing on Amran.

“Because Mr. Jokowi knows exactly the quality and all of Mr. Amran if we gave a mandate,” he said through his official declaration on Monday, May 26, 2025.

2. Gus Ipul: I don't want to participate

Gus Ipul stressed that he was not interested in participating in the exchange of candidates for the management of the PPP. Although his name was mentioned again before the party of the Kaaba party, he said that he wanted to focus on the exercise of his functions as Minister of Social Affairs.

“Oh no, I don't do it, I don't want to join. I don't do it, yes,” said Gus Ipul when he was met by journalists after the Croissance Coordination meeting at the office of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Central Jakarta, Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Gus Ipul admitted that he was surprised in each PPP conference, his name often appeared as a candidate for Ketum. However, he stressed that he had no interest in participating in the struggle for party leadership seats. The general secretary of the board of directors of Nahdlatul Ulama said that there were many other candidates.

When the journalists confirmed if the incompetence was because there was not yet thought or was really not interested, Gus Ipul replied directly, “not yet thought”. With a joking tone, Gus Ipul again pointed out that he refused if his name was included in the candidate's conversation for PPP leadership.

“Do not, later many others, I am not me. That's all, many others, I am not me. There are alternatives, the others are not me,” he said.

3. Jokowi: I'm in Psi

Jokowi said he was not interested in entering the PPP, who was looking for a candidate for Ketum. Jokowi said he would refuse if someone called him to the President of the PPP. In fact, Jokowi claimed to prefer the Indonesian Solidarity Party or the PSI. Currently, PSI is led by Kaesang Pangarep, the youngest son of Jokowi.

“No. I think there are a lot of candidates for the President General who are much better, who have the capacity, the capacity, the competence,” said Jokowi when he is met by journalists at his home in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, added on Friday, June 6, 2025. “I am in PSI,” added Jokowi.

However, the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Revealed that so far, he did not show up for the president of the PSI. He also did not respond when he was asked if he was considering another part. “Yes, I don't know. In PSI, was not appointed,” said the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia.

