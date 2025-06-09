Politics
Dear editor: the need for a critical attitude
The question of the fake diploma Joko Widodo is always underway to answer the public space. Printing of media, electronic media and media online Permanently put the question in one of the news deemed interesting to be presented to the public. Not to mention the cat that is not clear in the sense of coffee. Positive and negative comments have emerged from various groups, from the very low literacy level to the important figures of this Republic.
Police and the court began to be concerned about the issue because all parties have arisen, complained and prosecuted. We do not know and do not guess yet, which is the brain or the brain behind the agitation and of course the police are responsible for revealing it. Hopefully it can be well finished and transparent. What is the context of the propagation of false diploma questions to the community in the middle of this country which is affected by economic difficulties and the number of residents who lose their jobs.
It is difficult to deny that the political element is also added to noisy stockings, as a residue of the 2024 presidential election.
The noise of the question of false diplomas to cover many corruption problems or high-level legal affairs and perhaps some people have started to forget the big cases which are treated by the police. In fact, we must continue to escort and carefully follow the treatment of these cases and not to resolve the regulations are secretly done, to escape surveillance, to injure the law and a sense of the Indonesian people judge.
Most of our society is still very easily carried away and easily inflamed by emotions to answer questions that trigger the advantages and disadvantages. Part of the community because it is consumed by problems whose truth has not been tested.
Stakeholders must educate the community, in particular those whose literacy rates are low to be able to criticize the problems that circulate.
How will this Republic progress if most people are always easily manipulated.
SAMESTO NITISASTRO,, PESONA KHAYANGAN HOUSING JALAN MARGONDA RAYA, DEPOK
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/artikel/redaksi-yth-perlunya-sikap-kritis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brazil plans Panda Bond while Lula seeks to strengthen links with China
- Colombia stands out safely after a powerful 6.3 earthquake
- Musk's father says that Elon made a nuclear error on Trump, predicts that “ prevail '' '
- Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have brought tennis 'to another level' after Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after French Open Final
- Who is aiming for a resolution is to close the global gap in skincare
- Does the Pak army flash? Buzz of the exit of the ex-PM Imran Khan on June 11
- Good ethics and moral policy
- In the middle of Trump's order, California tries not to play in his hands
- China and US trade officials have talks in London
- Ina Jozpsone re -elected as president of the table tennis federation of Latvia
- Prepared earthquake strikes 3.4 size near Pinole – NBC Bay Area
- Trade war: American-Chinese discussions in London are targeting a generalized truce | Money news