Dear editor: the need for a critical attitude

The question of the fake diploma Joko Widodo is always underway to answer the public space. Printing of media, electronic media and media online Permanently put the question in one of the news deemed interesting to be presented to the public. Not to mention the cat that is not clear in the sense of coffee. Positive and negative comments have emerged from various groups, from the very low literacy level to the important figures of this Republic.

Police and the court began to be concerned about the issue because all parties have arisen, complained and prosecuted. We do not know and do not guess yet, which is the brain or the brain behind the agitation and of course the police are responsible for revealing it. Hopefully it can be well finished and transparent. What is the context of the propagation of false diploma questions to the community in the middle of this country which is affected by economic difficulties and the number of residents who lose their jobs.

It is difficult to deny that the political element is also added to noisy stockings, as a residue of the 2024 presidential election.

The noise of the question of false diplomas to cover many corruption problems or high-level legal affairs and perhaps some people have started to forget the big cases which are treated by the police. In fact, we must continue to escort and carefully follow the treatment of these cases and not to resolve the regulations are secretly done, to escape surveillance, to injure the law and a sense of the Indonesian people judge.

Most of our society is still very easily carried away and easily inflamed by emotions to answer questions that trigger the advantages and disadvantages. Part of the community because it is consumed by problems whose truth has not been tested.

Stakeholders must educate the community, in particular those whose literacy rates are low to be able to criticize the problems that circulate.

How will this Republic progress if most people are always easily manipulated.

