



India, today, with 4.2 billions of dollars, GDP, is on the threshold to become the fourth economy, exceeding Japan and should exceed Germany to be the third largest in the coming years. This is supported by a significant transformation through various dimensions under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 11 years (2014-25). The average growth since 2014 was 6.4%, increasing to 7.4% in the last quarter. This demonstrates resilience and boom in the Indian economy. Inflation management has improved considerably, from 9.4% in 2013-2014 to 4.6% today, offering essential stability to households and businesses.

The development of India infrastructure was one of the most visible symbols of this transformation. The national highways increased from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1.46,204 km in 2024, and the construction speed increased from 12 km / day to 34 km / day. The focus on the connectivity of the last kilometer led to the construction of almost four kilometers of rural roads, which brought 99% of rural India into the national network, supporting rural mobility and economic inclusion. India The rail network has experienced unprecedented expansion Over the past decade. In total, 25,871 kilometers of road (RKM) new tracks were laid, significantly higher than the 14,985 RKM added in the previous decade. India is now leading the world in the manufacture of locomotives, producing 1,681 locomotives in 2024-25. It is more than the combined production of the United States, Europe and Japan. The freight movement has also increased, the Indian railways becoming the second freight carrier in the worlds, with 1,617 million tonnes per year. In particular, rail connectivity has now reached northeast states, improving regional integration. Its wider scope now allows Indian railways to serve more than 30 million passengers per day a testimony of its scale and its efficiency. The current development of the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) is another transformative step and should considerably increase the effectiveness of the movement of cargoes and reduce congestion on passenger tracks. Likewise, plane trips have experienced rapid democratization. Operational airports increased from 74 to 160 between 2014 and 2025, the UDAN scheme providing air connectivity to distant cities. The government's vision to extend to 300 airports by 2047 highlights its continuous accent on logistics and accessibility. Urban growth and clean energy: to a sustainable future Urban transformation continued thanks to the mission of intelligent cities, with more than 8,000 projects and investments worth 1.64 RS rascals. Urban transport has also progressed, the Delhi metro transforming in one of the largest and most effective metro systems in the world, preparing marks for rapid mass transport in the country, which now reaches 15 Indian cities. India's clean energy progress is just as laudable. Solar capacity increased from 2.82 GW in 2014 to more than 105.65 GW, with total energy capacity specific to 228.28 GW. This positions India as the third largest solar producer and fourth producer of wind energy in the world. Digital infrastructure and governance reform One of the main success stories of the last decade has been the exponential growth in the Indias public digital infrastructure. Directed by platforms such as UPI and AADHAAR, this public approach made it possible to allow real-time payments, direct transfers and an extent of rural banks via Jan Dhan and digital access points. The DPI infrastructure has contributed around 1% of GDP and is expected to reach around 3 to 4% by 2030. As the World Bank has recognized, DPI has completed in six years, which would generally take decades. Indias DPI has now been adopted in more than 12 countries. This has led to social development as well as a significant reduction in poverty. Official data show that 17.1 crores of people were released from poverty during this decade. The poverty rate increased from 29.17% in 2013-2014 to 11.28% in 2022-2010, and other declines are now reported. The coming road: India @ 2047 While India approaches the centenary of his independence, he now establishes a global development program. India's progress and resilience is obvious through key reforms such as TPS, simplification of regulations and the deletion of legal redundancies. However, it is necessary to do more to improve the ease of doing business, reducing the charges of compliance, improving competitiveness and integrating more deep into the world supply chains. Strategic investments, governance reforms and inclusive growth have built a solid base. In the future, agility in the development of policies, the emphasis on sustainability and more in -depth integration in global supply chains thanks to an improvement in manufacturing and skills will be essential. The course of India development, anchored in economic force, digital progress, now aims for resilience and long -term impact. The writer is President and Managing Director, JK Paper Limited and Director, JK Organiaton

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/11-years-of-modi-government-transformation-road-ahead-10055399/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

