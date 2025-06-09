The strategists say that President Trump sends the National Guard to Los Angeles to make a show





The analyst explains why she thinks that progress will be made in the American-Chinese commercial conferences05: 16

The Congress Member requires the transparency of DHS & ICE to Los Angeles08: 19

The Congress member slams the administration of Trump for the way he managed the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia05: 37

The strategists say that President Trump sends the National Guard to Los Angeles to make a show06: 15

The National Guard arrives at the while the immigration raids should continue 02: 26

Michael Cohen: Musk expects Trump too much in exchange for electoral support 10: 07

The former federal prosecutor warns Scotus to give DOGE access to social security data04: 15

The former republican advisor says that GOP will go well with the break of Trump-Musk in the long term09: 23

The Republicans seem lost in the middle of the break of Trump-Musk: the representative Stansbury06: 51

Chinas Xi has a workforce in commercial talks after Trump jumped the weapon on prices: Rhodes07: 32

Former Trump administrator. The staff slap the executive order calling on him a flagrant leak06: 55

Lawyer representing Kilmar Abrego Garcia exploded criminal charges to read like a bad novel04: 47

The presence of ice in southern California feeds demonstrations and backlash05: 28

DC welcomes the first parade in the world of taking in the middle of political tensions03: 22

Is Florida ready for the hurricanes season after potential FEMA cuts? FMR. The FEMA administrator weighs in 06: 26

The representative Dean Slams director of the FBI Patel to politicize the agency under Trump07: 03

Trumps Budget Bill gives Democrats a lot of discussion points for 2026 midterms: Dem. Strategist08: 02

Why several Democratic governors have become formidable candidates for 202804: 58

The Democratic representative gives a passionate defense of the advantages of Snap because changes in budget invoice can harm children06: 19

Politico China Reporter explains why China has confidence in its trade war with the US05: 43

Members of the California National Guard arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning in response to Friday and Saturday protest against federal immigration raids. President Donald Trump moved to deploy the 2,000 members about the opposition of the Governor of California Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, who qualified the inflammatory and useless move. Julian Castro, former secretary for housing and urban development and now MSNBC political analyst, with Don Calloway, animator of the Podcast Room Caucus and CEO of Pine Street Strategies, and a republican strategist and MSNBC Susan del Percio political analyst discuss these latest developments, and more. June 8, 2025

