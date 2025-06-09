(TibetanreView.net, June0825) as if to emphasize its official, official of Chinas Xinhua The press agency published reports and updates on President Xi Jinpings on June 6, the meeting of the Chinese government appointed 11th Panchen Lama Gyaincain Norbu for the third day today, adding more recently than the best political adviser in Chinas, in charge of the minorities of the minorities of the parties, was also present, with two other members of the Politburo of the Party.

The meeting came forward on the suggestions that the Dalai Lama, Tibets exiled the spiritual leader, could announce a decision on his reincarnation following his next 90th Birthday on July 6, a big question from Beijing.

XI encouraged Gyaincain Norbu to follow the Example of the 10th Panchen, Striving to Become A Living Buddha of Tibetan Buddhism with profound Religious Knowledge and Reverred by Both Monastic and Lay Followers, and to make Greater Contributions to Promoting Ethnicity, Religious Harmony, and the Stability, Development and Progress of Xizang Autonomous Région, Said the Latest Xinhua Report on the meeting on June 8, using the name disaster for Tibet.

Xis concern about the acceptability of Gyaincain Norbu to the Tibetan people stems from the fact that he will be required to play a key role by trying to give religious legitimacy to the choice of Beijing of the neighbor, 15thDalai Lama Reincarnation. However, his own legitimacy remains a big question mark, because he was chosen by Beijing in 1995 after kidnapped and disappeared from 11th The name Panchen Choeky recognized with the Messiah put Lama, the exiids of Mebebed Areirriat.

The report indicates that Wang Huning, member of the permanent committee of the CPC Central Committee political office and president of the National Committee of the Political Consultation of the Chinese People, and Cai Qi, also a member of the permanent committee of the CPC Central Committee political office and director of the CPC Central Committee CPC, accompanied by XI during Panchen Rinpoche to meet him in Zhongnanai.

He was also presented as Li Ganjie, member of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau and head of the Labor Department of the UNITED Front of the CPC Central Committee.

The Panchen Rinpoche would have presented a Hada (Khatag, a tibetan ceremonial greeting scarf) to XI and informed him of his studies and his work in recent years, which suggests that he was still preparing his role very difficult to win the Tibetan people's confidence in order to be able to bring their faithful to the communist part of the state.

XI would have been congratulated for the progress he had made in various aspects.

However, XI was also categorical that Gyaincain Norbu still needed to make significant progress, because the report said: XI expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche will resume the traditions of the Tibetan Buddhist Circle of Solidarity and Religious Solidarity and Ethical Solidarity. He also hoped that Panchen Rinpoche would diligently seek the improvement of his learning, will continue to promote religious studies, improve religious achievements and strengthen his learning and control of knowledge in all aspects.

XI hoped that Panchen Rinpoche will actively work to play a better role in the formation of a strong sense of the community for the Chinese nation, systemically ensuring that religions in China develop in the Chinese context and facilitating the reader of modernization in Xizang.

XI has also expressed the hope that Panchen Rinpoche will remain cautious and disciplined in his personal culture, will give an example in the observation of religious laws and precepts and nourish a moral character and noble feelings.

Gyaincain Norbu, in turn, said that he always kept the serious instructions of the secretary general Xi Jinping in mind, would take the 10th panchen as a model, firmly supported the management of the CPC and resolutely protected national unity and ethnic solidarity. Panchen Rinpoche promised to pursue his learning and his practice of Buddhism with diligence, continuously improve his religious knowledge and seek rounded development, and thus contribute to continuous efforts to promote ethnic solidarity, systematically developing religions in the Chinese context and advancing the motivation of the modernization of Xizang.

The end 10th Panchen Lama, while supporting Chinese domination in Tibet, also declared in a speech during a visit to his hometown of Shigatse on January 24, 1989, a few days before his tragically premature death, that Chinese domination in Tibet had brought more destruction than the benefit of the Tibetan people.

The Panchen Lama is the second most important religious figure in Tibet after the Dalai Lama.