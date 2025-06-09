Trade war: American-Chinese discussions in London are targeting a generalized truce | Money news

Politics
Trade war: American-Chinese discussions in London are targeting a generalized truce
The best American and Chinese officials meet in London Monday in the hope of progressing more to alleviate the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.
The eyes of global investors on the financial market are firmly on the outcome of the discussions, given the damage already inflicted by spit and WE-The directed trade war.
The American delegation is led by the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent ChinaDeputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng – A respected negotiator at the top of the Chinese government – will represent his country.
The place has not been disclosed.
We hope that discussions will be based on the preliminary agreement Struck in Geneva which removed the effective commercial embargo between the two nations.
This agreement was equivalent to a reduction of 90 days price rates above 100% to allow other talks.
A telephone conversation between Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last week set the ground for Monday's negotiations.
Trump later said that Xi agreed to resume the United States of minerals and rare lands.
They had been suspended by Beijing in response to Mr. Trump's prices and were considered an effective tool to speak in the United States due to the ravages that he inflicted on supply chains with many American manufacturers – the very sector that the President tries to strengthen his “America First” program.
It appeared on Monday morning that Boeing had resumed aircraft shipments to Chinese customers.
Trump described the status of negotiations as “very advanced”, but China, in his own remarks, was more critical of the American position.
Reading the Chinese government of the Trump-Xis conversation said that the Chinese Prime Minister had told his American counterpart to retreat by inflicting more harm in the global economy.
The trade war to date has largely damaged growth, the official figures of the United States showing a net slowdown in the first quarter of the year – before the worst of the tariff regime was even announced.
China data on Monday has shown that the deflationary pressures have been deepened as the prices of the factory doors – an important signal on the future prices growth – slipped further into the negative territory in May, the demand for goods continuing to drag.
Customs data had already shown that China exports to the United States – its largest market – fell 34.5% in an annual shift in May in terms of value.
It was up compared to a drop of 21% the previous month.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News: “We want China and the United States to continue to move forward with the agreement that was concluded in Geneva.
“The administration followed the compliance of China with the agreement, and we hope that this will move forward to have more complete commercial negotiations.”
A spokesperson for the British government has declared about the organization of negotiations: “We are a nation that defends free trade and has always been clear that a trade war is in the interests of anyone, we therefore congratulate these talks.”
