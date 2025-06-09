



A complaint by a senior leader in Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) about the probable liberation of the former Prime Minister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan indicates that the head of the army Asim Munir may finally Tressailli. Gohar Ali Khan, the head of the Khan PTI, said that the former Prime Minister, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, should be endorsed on June 11, reported the PTI news agency.

This assertion of Gohar Ali Khan comes only a few days after Imran Khan was named head of chief of the PTI, even though he announced the demonstrations planned nationally which he swore to direct behind bars. Gohar's complaint also follows online negotiation reports for the release of Khan, said the former Prime Minister has firmly refuted.

Faced with swelling public support and Imran Khan's decision to direct the demonstrations at the national level of his prison unit, the head of the army Asim Munnir, already on the rear foot after the operation of India, Sindoor, may have felt the pressure, which can be considered as a quiet retreat from his speaker Arch.

Address of advocacy in matters of bailing of Imran Khan on June 11

The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) should hear the petitions requiring the suspension of the sentences of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the case of Trust of 190 million al-Qadir on June 11, the head of the PTI, Gohar Ali Khan, described as key for the couple.

Although Khan offers no details, on June 11 would be an important day for Khan and his wife, said Gohar Ali Khan, according to a report by Ary News, based in Karachi.

Gohar added that no compromise will be struck for the freedom of Imran Khan, according to the PTI news agency.

The High Court of Islamabad previously postponed the hearing of petitions in the Trust case of Al-Qadir until June 11.

Khan, seventy-two years old, faced with several cases, has been detained at the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since August 2023, a detention which he calls illegal. In response, the PTI launched many events, including the headquarters of Islamabad in November 2024, demanding its release.

Bushra Bibi, wife of Khan, was imprisoned for 14 years in January 2024 after being convicted in the Toshakhana case to keep and sell state gifts illegally.

Khan's provocative position against the army directed by Munir stems from his current quarrel with the latter, which he accuses of orchestrating his eternal and his subsequent imprisonment. Khan also allegedly alleged that the personal participation of being in the incarceration of 14 months of his wife, Bushra Bibi, describing him as an act of revenge, affirming: “It is the vindictive nature of Asim Munnir who is behind the inhuman treatment of Bushra Bibi.”

The assertion of Gohar Ali Khan according to which Khan is likely to guarantee the surety on June 11 in the Al-Qadir Trust case follows the announcement of Khan last week, where he declared himself the chief boss of PTI and promised to lead a protest movement at the national prison scale. Gohar’s statement also comes after Khan ordered his party to prepare for a mass movement through Pakistan against the military and the government, which the cricket player who became a politician called “mandate thieves”.

Sindoor PAK PAK Military PAK

The Pakistani army under Asim Munnir, already struggling with interior disorders, faces a meticulous examination after the India operation, Sindoor, a reprisal strike against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Jammu and the cashmere occupied by Pakistan.

The operation, launched in response to Pahalgam's terrorist attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, exhibited vulnerabilities in the military strategy of Pakistan and built the public image of Munir.

Following this, Munnir was raised to the Marshal of Field, a movement seen by many as an act of facial economy and self-félicitations.

The assertion of Gohar Ali Khan on the imminent liberation of Khan could report a retirement to Munnir, or just another decision in the political failures of the army. But in Pakistan, a land of contradictions, nothing is certain that June 11 in fact in fact.

Posted by:

Sushim Mukul

Posted on:

June 9, 2025

Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-army-asim-munir-back-foot-buzz-of-ex-pm-imran-khan-pti-protest-release-on-june-11-rawalpindi-2737878-2025-06-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos