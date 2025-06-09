Brazil plans Panda Bond while Lula seeks to strengthen links with China

Brazil hopes to sell its first sovereign debt on the Chinese market this year, while President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva seeks to strengthen trade and investment links with Asian superpower.

The Leftwing in Braslia administration provides for the so-called Panda bond debt issued in the Chinese renminbi by a foreign borrower and also wishes to reinstate the bond market worded in the euro, according to the deputy minister Dario Durigan.

The idea is that this year does both a new issue of a dollar with a lasting obligation, as we did last year, as well as in Europe, and Panda obligations in China, he told Financial Times in an interview.

The European Union wishes to negotiate with Brazil to extend our bilateral trade, whether in terms of transactions or also by offering Brazil the possibility of issuing its obligations in Europe, added Durigan. The same can happen with China.

The Lula government has tried to deepen trade links with Brussels and to consolidate links with Beijing, in the middle of the World Trade War, triggered by US President Donald Trumps.

The Mercosur Bloc of the South American nations, of which Brazil is a member, hopes that a long-awaited trade agreement with the EU will be approved by the end of this year. Thursday, Lula met French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Paris and called it to support the agreement. Macron has so far resisted the ratification of the commercial treaty, which is strongly opposed by French farmers.

Plans for a panda obligation are in the midst of efforts to obtain a larger investment in China, the largest trading partner in Brazil, during a state visit to Lula last month. Beijing has also set up an offensive charm to Latin America as it seeks to expand its economic influence.

In many cases, I would think of [panda bonds] As a rather than financial diplomatic decision, Graham Stock said, sovereign strategist for emerging markets at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, adding that these instruments generally cost $ 300 million to $ 300 million.

The planned emission will test the appetite of international investors for Brazilian debt at a time of growing market skepticism towards Lula's policies, which sought to increase the role of states in the aim of stimulating growth and reducing inequalities.

His fiscal approach and expenditure of governments has thwarted Brazilian business leaders, criticisms arguing that excessive spending fuel inflation, forcing the increase in interest rates and risks risking unsustainable public debt.

Day after, the day, they are considering new ways of spending money, said Alberto Ramos, chief economist in Latin America at Goldman Sachs. They still have to adjust the budget deficit of three percentage points of GDP to make finances lasting.

Brazil is financed mainly via national investors, with less than 5% of its public debt releases in other currencies, mainly dollars. His latest broadcast in euros took place in 2014.

This week, Brazil sold $ 1.5 billion with a five -year dollar obligation to a yield of 5.68% and $ 1.25 billion in 10 years, which represents 6.73%. It was the country's second international program in 2025.

The delivery to Renminbi would be cheaper than in Reais, perhaps as low as 2% for 10-year debt, but that leaves a exchange risk, said RBC Bluebays. Dollars coverage could bring the cost of borrowing in the American currency closer, he added, while coverage in Reais would have increased to almost 14%.

Boat costs in Brazil have climbed while the country's central bank has raised its reference rate to 14.75% to try to tame inflation. Opponents accuse the government of not doing enough to combat a chronic budget deficit and the increase in debt levels.

Durigan said the administration was on the right track to reach its goal in 2025 of a balanced primary budget, which means before interest payments. For next year, the government is targeting a primary surplus of 0.25% of GDP. However, the nominal public deficit of countries, which includes payments of interest, expanded under Lula to 7.8% of GDP.

Nevertheless, Durigan hopes that the country is turning to investment status.

We make a progressive budget adjustment. In other words, we balance the accounts with social justice, he said.

Our public debt problem is of interest today, he added. If we start to approach the budgetary situation, allowing us to provide conditions to the central bank to gradually reduce interest rates, we will be able to obtain an investment note [rating next year].

Goldmans Ramos, however, was skeptical. They will not get the investment notes next year, he said. They are not even close.

Moodys improved the long -term rating of the Brazils last October to a notch under the coveted status, which opens the door to cheaper capital. However, the rating agency last month revised the credit prospects of the country from positive to stable, citing slower than expected progress on fiscal policy.

With a general election next year, the skeptics fear that the government will resort to higher well-being payments and other gifts before the vote.

An announcement last month, designed to strengthen public finances by freezing $ 31 billion R ($ 5.5 billion) in expenditure, triggered a market sale due to an increase in tax poorly communicated during certain financial transactions. This doubt about the commitment of governments to austerity and was perceived by some as a means of discouraging money from leaving the country, although the Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad has denied any intention to impose capital controls.

Barclays’s economist, Roberto Scemski, described the budgetary situation of countries as very delicate, since he had one of the largest debt charges among emerging markets, with raw government loans at 76% of GDP.

Brazil needs a primary surplus of at least 2% to stabilize debt, he said. Were far from that. Many adjustments are necessary that have been postponed and will only be treated realistically in the next administration.