Pope Leo seems to be a huge sweep to Donald Trump Travel Ban in Sunday Sermon





Pope Leo XIV took a blow to Donald Trump's travel ban during his weekly Sunday sermon.

Last week, the American president prohibited citizens in 19 countries from entering the United States.

Radical restrictions affect 12 countries with full entry prohibitions: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Seven additional countries are faced with partial restrictions: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

The new pope used his first mass of Pentecost to denounce the rise in “nationalist political movements”, in a powerful message on opening and unit to tens of thousands of people gathered on Saint-Pierre square on Sunday.

The 69 -year -old pontiff, who became the first American pope barely a month ago, condemned what he called a “state of exclusion” without naming specific countries or leaders.

“There is no room for prejudices, for” security “areas that separate us from our neighbors, for the exclusion mentality which, unfortunately, we are now seeing emerging in political nationalisms,” said Pope Leo during the celebration of one of the most important holy days of Christianity.

Former Cardinal Robert Prevost asked that God “would open the borders, decompose the walls and dissipate hatred” while attacking around 80,000 faithful who had gathered for the celebration of Pentecost and urged people to overcome “beyond our fear of those who are different”.

Latest developments:

Pope Leo XIV leads the mass of the jubilee of ecclesial movements, to the Vatican

Reuters

Pope Leo used his first mass of Pentecost to denounce the rise in “nationalist political movements”

Reuters

Before his election on May 8 to succeed the late Pope Francis, Cardinal Robert Prevost had been vocal in his criticism of American president Donald Trump on social networks.

The Vatican did not confirm the property of the X account with the @drprevost handle, which was disabled after the election of Leo.

However, the account had shared many disapproving messages from Trump and Vice-President JD Vance in recent years.

Pope Leo's message echoes his predecessor, Francis, who was a critical living of Trump throughout his 12 -year papacy.

Francis said in 2016 that Trump was “not Christian” because of his opinions on immigration.

Before accelerating the papacy, Cardinal Robert Prevost had been vocal in his criticism of American president Donald Trump on social networks

Reuters

Pope Leo asked that God “would open the borders, decompose the walls and dissipate hatred”

Reuters

“A person who only thinks of building walls, wherever it is, and not to build bridges, is not Christian,” said Francis when he was asked about the candidate then president.

The criticism of the late Pope continued in Trump's second term.

In January, a few months before his death, Francis described the president's plan to expel millions of migrants in the United States as a “shame”.

Speaking more of his ban last week, Trump justified measures to protect America against “foreign terrorists” and security threats.

Thousands attended the service in Rome

Reuters

Pope Leo waving towards the crowd

Reuters

Trump said countries confronted with the most difficult restrictions had been identified as hosting a “large -scale presence of terrorists” and not cooperating on visa security.

He cited their inability to verify the identities of travelers, the holding of an inadequate criminal record and the high rates of visa overestively in America.

