



Bollywood star Aamir Khan, 60, is ready to share a screen space with Genelia Dsouza, 37, in their next film Sitaare Zameen by. Interestingly, it was Aamir who presented Genelia in Bollywood in front of his nephew Imran Khan in Jaane you Ya Jaane Na. Now, the actor has opened the romance on the screen despite their 23 -year age gap, in an interview with the Indian Express. (Read also: Genelia D'Usza remembers having been discouraged to make his return to the films after 10 years: I was told that it would not work ”)

Aamir Khan on the age gap between him and Genelia d'ouza

When he was asked if he was never concerned about the age difference between him and Genelia, Aamir said: “Ya, I know. But it was a long time ago. And Ab Imran Bhi Kaafi Meri Ki Hoi Gaya Hai (laughs). This thought came to me, but in the film, both played characters in the age group in the early 1940s.

He added: “IM 60, but the day and the age of today, we have the advantage of VFX. Earlier, if I played an 18 -year -old, I had to count on prostheses. As Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989). He was very young, but he played an 80 -year -old for Christ Saké. He was jumping his age, which is very exciting for an actor.

About Sitaare Zameen by

The drama of sports comedy is a spiritual sequence of the Hit of 2007 of Aamir Taare Zameen by. Directed by RS Prasanna, best known for Shubh Manger Saavdhan, the film features Genelia as a wife of Aamir, alongside 10 beginners: Arous Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Samvit Desai, Veder Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Naman, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman hands, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh, Naman, Mish, Rishi Shahani, Rishbh Jain, Mish, Rishi Shahani, Rishbh Jain, Mish, Rishi Shahani, Rishbh Jain, Mish, Mish, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman hands, and Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Mish MANGESHKAR.

A remake of the Campeones of the Spanish film, the film presents Aamir as a basketball coach forced to form a team of tooth children differently for a tournament. He is expected to be released in cinemas on June 20.

