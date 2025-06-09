Will Trump choose the agreement or discord with China?

Last week, President Trump finally received the phone call with Xi Jinping that he was would have obsessed with the organization. Today, the main managers of the Trump trade, treasury and trade are meet A Chinese delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, in an unknown location in London for conferences.

It followed a week from Trump suggesting that he would do it Sauté the crucial relationship with China It was only recently stopped after a alarming month of the economic war in a spiral . It started when, without prior warning, Trump poster that China has completely violated its agreement with us. Then at 2 am the day before the call, he wrote that XI is very hard and extremely difficult to conclude an agreement !!!

Asset read out From his call with XI was very optimistic, suggesting that progress solves recent disputes and promising another meeting of commercial negotiators on both sides as well as a future trip to China. The Chinese read out On the other hand, said that the basic deadlock in commercial negotiations was not resolved, but also spoke encouraging to relaunch talks.

What to do with this agitation? Are we on the verge of a diplomatic breakthrough or on the brink of the great crisis of great power which seemed almost inevitable a few weeks ago? As often with Trump, the two extremes are a real possibility.

Trump is more open to real transmission With China that Biden and was ready to go back if necessary. The Chinese behavior that Trump denounces seems to be a response to discrete American actions that could be reversed. The rapid accumulation of aggressive antichinaes measures in recent weeks could be more motivated by the search for leverage for leverages than an unalterable commitment to confrontation.

However, the two most powerful countries in the world play with fire. Almost a decade of intense mutual antagonism exacerbated global pressures in zero sum This fractured the relationship in the first place. The two parties have assiduously built the institutional and ideological infrastructure to support great violence of power.

The key question is whether Trump can move away from his dominating style of negotiation and continue the substantial possibilities that China has already suggested or offer a different program. Otherwise, the flags points multiplied in the economic and military fields could soon send the United States and China by the edge.

In April, Trump risked such a permanent break with China when he transformed his release day of liberation day into the whole world into a tariff aggression focused on China. The rate rates on both sides hang over 100%, economic relations between worlds, two largest economies were effectively broken overnight. The goal of Trump administrations of imposing exclusion measures against China on third countries has considerably aggravated the feeling of siege on the Chinese side.

Weeks of quarrels followed, in which Trump insisted on the fact that Xi wanted to defuse but should call him first. He hinted that China had already stretched the hand at lower levels, but China has constantly replied that no communication of this type was in progress. The global financial markets are rolled up and the world's trade flows have been put in disarray.

Despite the earthy personalities on both sides, the two countries have somehow found their way towards a graceful outing of this dead end. On May 12, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the commercial representative Jamieson Greer met the senior economic official of XIS, He Lifeng in Geneva for prolonged discussions. Their breakthrough agreement went further than what the observers had not planned, temporarily reversing the assault of the price and restaurant the situation before the liberation day, with the exception of an additional 10% rate on both sides. In particular, this 10% increase is in accordance with the minimum increase in Trumps on all countries, so that does not distinguish China.

The agreement included two additional crucial provisions. The United States has agreed with a structure for negotiations, which China had been looking for For months. China has agreed to authorize the exports of rare earth elements which it had blocked in its reprisal measures, alarming Top US officials.

The surprise truce of May 12 seemed to create a path to the reduction of tensions and perhaps even to a significant diplomatic agreement. May 13 derailed these hopes.

That day, prevails over the trade department issuing New orientations, warning that anyone using advanced semiconductors designed by Huawei anywhere was in violation of American export controls and thus risking substantial criminal and administrative sanctions, up to and including imprisonment, fines, loss of export privileges or other restrictions.

This orientation uses Biden administrations blockade On advanced IT technology, but creatively transforms export restrictions into an offensive weapon in the arsenal of economic war. Seeking to sow panic in Huawei customers in order to strangle the demand for the company's products, he relies on Previous measures Under Trump 1 and Biden aimed to approach the most successful multinational society in Chinas.

Trade has published a multitude of new additional restrictions on access to technology technology to technology, because it prevails over the inauguration, including a important extension Chinese companies limited by the list of entities of the departments, a cut previously authorized computer flea used in the Chinas AI sector, and prohibit the sale of products and technology used by Chinas aircraft And computer chip Companies.

These measures represent the continuity of the progressive campaign of Biden administrations to maintain China in a position of permanent technological subordination. But the Trump administration also opens new fronts against China. Most importantly, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcement Last week, the administration will aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, adopting conspiracy theory that the Chinese are a threat of national security because of their nationality.

How should we interpret these movements? On the one hand, the possibility that the Trump administration is constantly breaking with China is too real. The defamation of China provides common ground in another Republican party and specifically among key staff in the Trump administration. Whatever their motivating objective, domestic reindustrialisation, the reduction of trade deficit, the establishment of independent supply chains, the preservation of companies' benefits, damage to elite universities, the domination of the Western hemisphere, the concentration of American geopolitical power over Asia or the research of social solidarity by conduct The foreign elements of the exclusion of the United States in China are an organizational principle and a political objective.

On the other hand, one of the most coherent coherent models is to accumulate negotiation pressure by attacking its most sensitive counterparts. He was willing to reverse the course on such measures, even when his advisers could plead for more confrontation in order to conclude a good deal. And there is a reason to interpret recent anti-chine movements under this day.

For example, trade services plan to ban the Nvidia H20 chip would have Put on hold after the CEO of the company Jensen Huang paid $ 1 million to attend a dinner with Trump. The day Trump postponed the Liberation Day and led all his assault against China, Nvidia was informed that the ban would go after all.

Likewise, the plan to expel Chinese students was hastily announced, apparently without any operational preparation, as well as frustrations about rare land and the absence of XIS to call it reached the break point. In his call with XI and in subsequent comments, Trump spoke positively Chinese students in the United States

Now that China has discovered what is a powerful lever source of its rare earth restrictions, it is unlikely to yield the issue unless Trump Reins in his aggressive moves. However, even if the United States makes such a concession, other threats to diplomacy are looming on the relationship. US moves to Reduce China to its economic partners And the pentagons Confrontation posture in Asia are particularly disturbing.

Coupled with Trumps predileged for the use of negotiations to display its own guaranteed domination to drive China, the conditions of the great stable relationships are dark. But if Trump had to insist that his Bellician advisers ordered their energies to get a good deal rather than leading the two countries to open conflicts, the United States and China could still leave the path of mutually destructive hostility.