Actions diverge awaiting commercially US-Sets commercial talks | Northwest & National News

The stock markets diverged and the dollar fell on Monday while investors would digest key economic data and were turned to a new series of trade in China-States.
Asian markets caught up gains on Friday in Wall Street and Europe as announced that the United States has created 139,000 jobs during the forecast last month.
This helped to compensate for official data on Monday showing that Chinese exports increased at a slower pace than expected last month and concerns about the US economy in the midst of President Donald Trump's prices.
Chinese data “have created hope for new Beijing interventions to stir up the economy and investors have also looked at the benefits of the United States and Chinese officials in London aimed at reaching a trade agreement,” said investment director AJ Bell, Russ MLUD.
Discussions occur a few days after Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first telephone talks announced since the Republican returned to the White House.
They were helped by news according to which Beijing had approved certain applications for rare earth exports on Saturday, while the American aviation giant Boeing will begin to send commercial China to Jetsto for the first time since April.
The impact of the commercial line was highlighted Monday in data showing that Chinese exports to the United States have flowed more than 34% in May and almost 13% compared to the previous month.
However, expeditions in other regions, including the European Union and the countries of the Association of Nations of Southeast Asia, have increased.
Distinct data has shown that Chinese consumer prices have dropped in May for the fourth consecutive month.
The optimism that the two parties could make a breakthrough increasing the Asian markets, Hong Kong increasing more than one percent, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Bangkok, Taipei and Manila have also progressed.
However, London, Paris and Frankfurt fought around the scene halfway.
Asian gains have followed a solid advance of Wall Street, where the three main American indices closed more than one percent Friday more on Friday.
The eyes will now turn to the federal reserve because it decides to reduce interest rates, even if many economists warn that Trump prices could revive inflation, hit supply chains and drag the feeling of consumers.
“The minutes of May and the recent comments of several members (Policy Council) … suggest that the Fed is very attentive to the risk that prices lead to a persistent inflation shock,” wrote analysts from Bank of America.
– Key figures at around 1040 GMT –
London – FTSE 100: down 0.1% to 8,829.36 points
Paris – CAC 40: down 0.1% to 7,797.24
Frankfurt – Dax: down 0.4% to 24,208.85
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: up 0.9% to 38,088.57 (fence)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng index: up 1.6% to 24,181.43 (fence)
Shanghai – Composite: up 0.4% to 3,399.77 (fence)
New York – Dow: up 1.1% to 42,762.87 (fence)
Euro / dollar: up $ 1,1421 from $ 1,1397 Friday
Book / dollar: up $ 1,3,566 against $ 1,3529
Dollar / Yen: down to 144.12 yen from 144.81 yen
Euro / Book: down to 84.18 pence of 84.23 pence
Brut from the Brent North Sea: up 0.3 percent $ 66.67 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: up 0.3% to $ 64.79 Prorrel
Et-BCP / RMB