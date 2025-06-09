'He is not comfortable with Hérogiri'





Aamir Khan provided new information about the decision of his nephew Imran Khan to leave the film industry almost ten years ago. The superstar recently discussed Imran's fight to comply with traditional Bollywood standards and its ambition to continue the theater independently.

After having made his actor debut in 2008 Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na, Imran took an interruption of the industry after having presented in Katti Batti in 2015. It was not a shortage of chances but rather a gap between the responsibilities presented to Imran, explains Aamir, who claims that Imran chose to move away.

Aamir Khan on the creative instinct of Imran Khan

In an interview with Indian Express, Aamir pointed out that Imran has an innate talent for creativity. The industry has a consumer construction in which Imran has trouble integrating, and the superstar said that this environment is not its comfort zone. He continued saying that Imran feels more comfortable in non -commercial film formats. Aamir added that Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly (2011) are excellent examples of films in which he could excel, because he is completely comfortable there. However, the 60 -year -old said that his nephew could not integrate into a typical Hindi film.

Aamir then explained how, despite his disgust for the character, Imran was put in typical main roles because the industry considered him a beautiful actor. Hérogiri makes him uncomfortable and he aspires to personify reality. Everyone offered imran roles in traditional films because of their beautiful appearance. Aamir added that an actor, not a star, is Imran's dream.

Qayamat se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar both had Imran playing a youth version of the character of Aamir, but he had some smaller roles before making his official debut. Films such as Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Ire Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Matri Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumblei Dobaa! Mein is among his list of credits.

It has been a question of the return actor of Imran, although it has avoided the spotlight for the most part in recent years. Abbas Tyrewala developed a series of spying with Jiohotstar, and he was in talks to be part of it. Nevertheless, ultimately, the project was canceled.

We hear that Imran apparently envisages a return and read scenarios to find the perfect. It is also reported that the actor started shooting for an OTT film opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/aamir-khan-reveals-why-imran-khan-quit-bollywood-not-comfortable-with-herogiri/4fe6f2d788176 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos