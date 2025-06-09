Aamir Khan shares why the Imran Khan nephew had trouble integrating Bollywood





Actor Aamir Khan, who is preparing for the release of “Sitaare Zameen by”, explained why his nephew Imran Khan did not return to Bollywood. Imran, who obtained critical praise and love for films like “Delhi Belly” and “Jaane you Jaane Na”, left Bollywood 10 years ago.

In an interview with Indian Express, Aamir Khan said that Imran was offered consumer films, but he had struggled to integrate because he is not comfortable with Herogiri. He also expressed that Imran wanted to be an actor and not a star.

“Yes, Imran has a certain creative instinct. He finds it difficult to integrate into the consumer construction that we have. It is not his natural space. This is why he would do very well in a film like Jaane Tu and Delhi Belly. He is in his element. Beautiful.

Although Imran left films, he would have returned with “Adhure Hum Adhure Tum” opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is planned for a Netflix release. It is produced by Danish Aslam, who also directed the star at the star at Imran Khan 'Break Ke Baad' opposite Deepika Padukone.

Imran had previously opened in an interview in film Companion that his decision to move away from the film industry in Hindi was not a brutal but progressive decision. Imran also expressed that he could not relate to the accent put by industry on the success of the box office and financial gains.

Meanwhile, “ Sitaare Zameen by '' of Aamir Khan is planned for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. An official remake of the Spanish film “Champions”, the film also features Genelia Deshmukh in a leading role.

