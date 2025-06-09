Connect with us

United States, China seeks to extend the commercial truce with London talks | National

After a series of talks in Geneva last month, the United States and China will sit on Monday at the negotiating table in London in an attempt to preserve a fragile trade in trade, despite simmer tensions.

Secretary in the United States of the Treasury Scott Bessent, trade secretary Howard Lunick and trade representative Jamieson Greer will direct the US delegation, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng – who managed the Beijing negotiation team in Geneva – will also lead the team in London, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this weekend.

“The meeting should be fine,” said Trump in an article on his Truth social platform.

His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told Fox News on Sunday: “We want China and the United States to continue to move forward with the agreement that was concluded in Geneva.”

While the government of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated that he was not involved in the content of the discussions in any way, a spokesman said: “We are a nation that defends free trade.”

The British authorities “have always been clear that a trade war is in anyone's interests, so we welcome these talks,” added the spokesperson.

– “Correction of the course” –

The talks in London intervene only a few days after Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping finally held their first telephone talks announced since the Republican returned to the White House.

Trump said that this call, which took place on Thursday, had reached a “very positive conclusion”.

XI was cited by the state agency led by the State, Xinhua, saying that “the correction of the price of the large ship of Sino-Us relations forces us to direct and define the management”.

The appeal came after the tensions between the two largest economies in the world had skyrocketed, Trump accusing Beijing of having raped a delegate agreement of the prices concluded in Geneva in mid-May.

“We need China to comply with their side of the agreement. And that's what the sales team will discuss tomorrow,” Leavitt said on Sunday.

In April, Trump introduced global scanning prices that targeted the most in China.

At one point, the United States struck China with additional 145% samples from its goods, the two parties embarked on a tit-rascal climb. Chinese countermeasures on American products reached 125%.

Then in Switzerland, after two days of talks, the two parties agreed to reduce their incredibly high prices for 90 days.

But the differences have persisted, especially on China restrictions on exporting rare earth minerals used in technological products.

– 'Green Channel' –

Throughout its interviews with Washington, China has also launched discussions with other business partners – including Japan and South Korea – in order to build a united front to counter Trump's prices.

Thursday, Beijing turned to Canada, the two parties agreeing to regularize their communication channels after a period of tense links.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang also discussed the fentanyl trade and crisis, Ottawa said.

Beijing proposed to establish a “green channel” to facilitate the export of rare land to the European Union and an accelerated approval of certain export licenses.

This proposal from the Beijing Ministry of Commerce came after talks between the Chinese Minister of Trade Wang Wentao and the EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic.

China should organize a summit with the EU in July, marking 50 years since Beijing and Brussels have established diplomatic links.

