



PTC Web Desk: President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Gohar Ali Khan, alluded to a potential breakthrough in the current legal saga of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which suggests that Khan should be endorsed on June 11. The remarks sparked speculation on a possible change in power struggle between Khan and the head of the army.

Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, is currently detained in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi, faced with several legal affairs, especially in the Trust al-Qadir case. The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) should hear petitions requiring the suspension of sorrows for Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on June 11, a date on which Gohar Ali Khan describes as critical.

In his latest comments, Gohar Ali Khan said that no compromise will be made for the release of Khans, focusing on the firm Ptis Stance. His assertion comes in the midst of behind the scenes negotiation reports for Khans Freedom speaks that Khan himself denied, calling them attempts to weaken the movement against what he calls mandate thieves.

In particular, the Gohars Declaration follows a recent announcement by Khans who appointing the PTI chief boss and promising to lead mass demonstrations of his prison cell. This provocative decision seems to increase pressure on the Pakistani establishment, in particular military leadership.

The observers believe that the confident prediction of the Gohars is not simply legal optimism, but a signal that the head of the army Asim Munnir can soften his position. Bringing, widely considered to be the architect of Khans Political Buchfall, faces an increasing internal pressure following operation Indias Sindoor, a precise reprisals strike launched in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 civilians.

The operation would have revealed weaknesses in the military preparation of the Pakistans, increasing an internal and international examination. The movement to raise the end of Field Marshal shortly after was considered by many analysts as a measure of facial economy, not a triumph of the strategy.

The continuous imprisonment of Bushra Bibi, wife of Khans, who was sentenced to 14 years in January 2024, added to the controversy, which was sentenced to 14 years in January 2024 for his role in the Toshakhana case. Khan described his detention as vindictive and inhuman, directly blaming the general Munir for what he calls personal revenge.

Khan's legal team insists that he and Bushra Bibi are innocent and that the accusations are politically motivated, aimed at neutralizing their popularity before the future elections.

In a strategic escalation, Imran Khan ordered his party to prepare for a protest movement on a national scale from June 11, if the courts refused the surety. The PTI has already demonstrated its ability to mobilize mass support, as seen during the Islamabad headquarters in November 2024, and plans to extend its resistance in the coming weeks.

– with agency entries

