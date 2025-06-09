Aamir Khan says that he was asked to make an action film after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha: I had a lot of offers, but the story of Sitaare Zameen by entering my blood circulation | Bollywood News





Over the past five years, Aamir Khan has stopped playing twice. First of all, during the pandemic, led by his guilt not to spend enough time with his family. Second, after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure. But he admits in an interview with Screen that he has a compulsive sequence to make a film if the story has entered his blood circulation. The same thing has happened with the film by RS Prasanna passing through adulthood Sitaare Zameen by, an adaptation in Hindi of the 2018 Spanish film camps.

How did the remake of the Campeones become Sitaare Zameen by, a spiritual suite of your first director 2007 Taare Zameen by? For me, the script was an extension of what we were trying to say to Taare. Taare therefore concerns inclusion and a child who has a learning disorder. In this, the challenges are quite superior to dyslexia. Children are intellectually atypical: someone has Down syndrome, another is autism, and others are also on this spectrum. Not only that, in Taare, it is the teacher who helps the child, the neuro-Atypical person helps the neuro-typical person. In this, the 10 neuro-Atypic children help the coach. It therefore goes from 10 steps to the same theme.

As an actor, what did you learn from these 10 new actors with whom you worked? They taught us a lot. On a set, with so many creatives working together, it is not unusual to have ego clashes and creative differences. People lose their composure. I have been working for 35 years and I made 45 films. In my career, I have never had such a fluid sail. No one had ego hassles or lifted their voice. No feather had to be smoothed. I highlighted it in Prasanna at the end of the shooting. I said it was because of these 10. If they enter this room now, the energy would change completely! They are so loving, they will kiss you, they will press your cheeks. No one lifts their voice in front of them because they no longer feel annoying. You don't want them to see you in a special light. Their presence simply changes the way I behave. This is what their impact is.

Aamir Khan worked with 10 new actors in Sitaare Zameen per.

Genelia d´Exza plays your wife in the film, but you also threw her in front of your Imran Khan nephew in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008). Was it never a concern? Ya, I know. But it was a long time ago. And AB Imran Bhi Kafi Meri Age ka ho gaya hai (laughs). This thought came to me, but in the film, we both play characters in the age group in the early 1940s. She is about this age. I am 60 years old, but day by age, we have the advantage of VFX. Earlier, if I played an 18 year old, I had to count on the prosthesis. As Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989). He was very young, but he played an 80 -year -old for the good of Christ. He jumped his age, which is very exciting for an actor. Today, it can be done to look for 80 and vice versa via VFX. Thus, age is no longer an obstacle for actors.

Speaking of Imran, did he discuss with you why he stopped acting 10 years ago? Yes, Imran has a certain creative instinct. He finds it difficult to integrate into the consumer construction that we have. It is not its natural space. This is why he would do very well in a film like Jaane Tu… and Delhi Belly (2011). He is in his element there. But when you put him in a regular Hindi film, he will not come back. He is not comfortable with Herogiri. He wants to play a real person. Everyone offered him traditional films because he is beautiful. But he wants to be an actor, not a star.

Genelia d'ouza and Aamir Khan on the sets of Sitaare Zameen by.

Do you think your eldest son Junaid Khan is also more an actor than a star? I think he is a pretty good actor. I am really proud that he did his job very well in both films. In his second film Loveyapa, he played a very harami character. It was in front of his personality, but he succeeded very well. I could see him as the guy. He also tested Laal Singh Chaddha. He struck. It has a very rare quality that even many qualified actors do not – it becomes the character. It is also a little fearless, like me. If you compare Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (Aamir's first film) with his first two films, I am very raw there. He also made a film that I produced – EK DIN – A love story with Sai Pallavi. All of his three films are very different from each other. Success has not yet reached it in the way it deserves it, but that is part of life and its learning. It is important for him to grow through this as well. Success will come when the time comes.

Have you accepted Laal Singh Chaddha's failure? To be honest, after Laal Singh Chaddha, I was quite depressed, with a broken heart and beaten emotionally because I had not had an unsuccessful film in a very long time. It was quite shocking for me because I also liked the film. So I was very surprised that people didn't like it. Let me add here, because I know that a lot of people like the film, 25% of the public really loved the film. But I must also admit that the largest volume, 75% of them did not connect with the film, they did not like my work, they had their problems. I understand and respect this. But it was difficult for me to accept.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor at Laal Singh Chaddha.

Is that when you took a step back and hired Farhan Akhtar in Sitaare Zameen by instead of you? Yes. This time, I told Prasanna that I could not act again so early. Since the film is good and we have to get there, I asked him to launch someone else. He offered the film to many people. Everyone liked the script, then finally, we locked Farhan for that. We also made a Tamil version because Prasanna is Tamil. So we locked Sivakarthikeyan for that one.

Then, how did you go back on board as manager? As a producer, I had to finalize the project. So I said to Prasanna and writer Divyanidhi Sharma that we discussed the script for a week before the preparation once we lock everything. During the first half hour of the first day, when Divya read the script, I said to myself: “Tell me, why don't you make this film, again? It's a superb Yaar script.” So I thought you have toh gadbad ho gayi yaar. And a certain time had also passed, so I got back from Laal Singh Chaddha being a flop.

How did you announce the news to Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan? On the seventh day, I told Prasanna and Divya, but I also said it was too late. Of course, when I said that, all the hell came off. They insisted that I only do it. But I thought it did not reflect me well as a producer after having locked the dates of the actors. Mera beats Hai, Mujhe hits Karni Hai (laughs). Bachpana ho jata hai yaar. But Prasanna convinced me and said that I should do it since I was his first choice. So, I honestly spoke Farhan and Sivakarthikeyan of the trip I had crossed. They were both very favorable. If I were in their place, I would have been very disappointed. But at the end of the day, Farhan and I are friends. Sivakarthikeyan and I also like a lot. I organize a first, so I will certainly invite them for it.

Are you confident about Sitaare Zameen by, taking into account the last two failures? Right now, it's a situation of famine or a box office party. Either the films make no business, or one or two that people like to cross the roof, winning more than 500 drivers of rupees. The whole piece of the middle has disappeared. For what? Because I look at them on Netflix or Amazon. This is why I made the decision to publish Sitaare Zameen by only in theaters. It will be presented on television or streaming only after a year. My loyalty is with theaters and my confidence in my audience.

But given the current trend, you fear that Sitaare Zameen by does not go through the roof because it is not a show film? Everyone around me said to make an action film after Laal Singh Chaddha. I could have done so, I had a lot of offers. But the story of Sitaare Zameen by really touched my heart. I am the kind of creative person who, once something enters my blood circulation, I have to do it. It happened with Lagaan (2001). No producer would invest the resources he needed because Ashutosh Gowariker was then director of the flop. But since the story had entered my blood circulation, I told Ashu that I would produce it. I didn't want to become a producer. I became one by accident because I did not find anyone else to produce it. It was an impractical decision.

It happened with Dangal (2016) too. I then told Nitsh Tiwari that people think I am very young because Dhoom 3 (2013) had just come out. They think I am 35 years old and when Dangal comes out, they would achieve my real age. So I asked him to make the film after 5 to 10 years. He accepted, but he had gone into my blood. After six months, I said I forgot it, even if my career goes for a draw, I have to do it. With Taare Zameen by also, people asked me if I make a documentary. Simply imagine a script in which only action films are made. I don't feel good about it. But that's not the reason I did that. I did it because I loved it.

Would you make a massive action film anytime soon? Ninety percent of my films have no action. Like Ghajini (2008) and Dhoom 3 are massive. The film I am making next year with Lokesh Kanagaraj is also very massive. From time to time, I make a massive film because I am so massive (laughs). I don't like to stick to a single kind. But I think my favorite genre is the drama with humor, like the kind of Rajkumar Hirani. Raju and I are very excited by the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic on which we work afterwards. We will start it at the end of this year.

SS Rajamouli also makes one. Have you chatted with him? I was not aware. It is such a coincidence. I had no idea. I guess they didn't know either. Since then, I have been so busy with Sitaare Zameen by, I did not have the opportunity to speak to Raja.

Your cousin Mansoor Khan told us that he planned to adapt his book: the history of the ultimate myth with you. Is it true? Mansoor has decided not to make films anymore. We all hope to make another one. But until he does it, I will not believe it (laughs).

