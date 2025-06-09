US-Chinese trade discussions: a thaw on cards after the Trump-Xe call? | Commercial and economic news

Senior officials of the United States and Chinese meet in London in order to defuse trade tensions on rare earth minerals and advanced technologies after a telephone call between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last week.

The two parties are aiming on Monday for talks to rely on a preliminary trade agreement concluded in Geneva in May, which briefly reduced the temperature between Washington and Beijing and offered relief to beaten investors by months of world trade war.

Since then, the agreement to suspend most of the 100% and more prices for 90 days has been followed by beards and charges on both sides.

But after reaching a provisional understanding with XI to resume the flow of critical minerals, Trump said Thursday that he expected the meeting on Monday to go very well.

Who directs the American and Chinese delegations?

The American delegation in London is headed by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and the representative of trade Jamieson Greer. The Chinese quota will be led by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng.

The meeting place has not been disclosed.

What happened in recent weeks, the call between XI and Trump?

The Monday meeting comes four days after Trump and Xi spoke by telephone, their first direct interaction since the inauguration of Trumps on January 20.

After an hour's call on Thursday, Trump said that the conversation focused on trade and had led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries.

During the first reading of the call, Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social: I just concluded a very good telephone call with President XI, from China, discussing some of the subtleties of our recently achieved and accepted trade agreement.

There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will come together shortly in a place to be determined. During the conversation, President XI graciously invited the First Lady and I to visit China, and I have reciprocal, he added.

For its part, XI was quoted by Chinese state television, said after the appeal that the two countries should endeavor with a win-win result and dialogue and cooperation are the only good choice for both.

In recent weeks, the two parties have accused the other of violating their agreement in Geneva and considerably reducing the prices of an agreement that Trump presented as a total reset after announcing prices on all American trade partners on April 2.

The provisional truce struck on May 11 in Geneva made us lower the prices on Chinese products from 145 to 30% while Beijing reduced samples on American imports from 125 to 10%.

The agreement gave the two parties a deadline for three months to try to conclude a more sustainable agreement.

In what ways have export controls played a role to us?

The renewed tensions between the United States and China began one day after the May 12 announcement of the Geneva Agreement to temporarily reduce prices.

The American Ministry of Commerce has published advice stating that the use of Huawei's artificial intelligence fleas, a main Chinese technology business, could violate US export controls.

The agency has warned companies all over the world against the use of Huawei's AI chips, claiming that they contained illegally or were manufactured with American technology.

Beijing has publicly criticized Washingtons move to limit access to American technology, accusing the United States of trying to thwart the Chinese capacity to develop advanced AI fleas.

On May 15, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, He Yongqian, accused the United States of writing export control measures, adding that China would take measures to defend its commercial interests.

Lutnick was not in Geneva last month, but he is a main negotiator during Monday talks in London. Its sales service oversees export controls for the United States, and some analysts think that its participation is an indication of the power plant for both parties.

China delivering rare earth licenses to American companies

In response to the announcement of the price of April 2, Beijing suspended exports to all countries of six rare land metals associated on April 4.

The movement has upset the central world supply chains to car manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers and military entrepreneurs.

China produces 90% of rare earth minerals in the world, which are essential components in permanent magnets used in a strip of high -tech applications.

Without specifically mentioning the rare earths, Trump went to social networks last month to attack Chinese commercial restrictions.

The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, completely violated its agreement with us, Trump posted on Truth Social on May 30.

After Xi and Trumps' telephone call last week, however, the Chinese government suggested that it responded to American concerns, which were also taken over by certain European companies.

On Saturday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said it had approved some rare exports, without specifying which countries were involved.

He published a statement saying that she had granted approvals and will continue to strengthen the approval of requests in accordance with regulations.

On Monday, suppliers of rare land of three major American automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis obtained the authorization of Beijing for a handful of export licenses.

Washington wishes to have access to as many rare land as quickly as possible, Kevin Hassett, chief of the National Economic Council of the White House, said on the CBS TV Networks program in the country on Sunday.

We want the rare earths, the magnets who are crucial for mobile phones and everything else takes place as they did before the start of the start, and we do not want technical details to slow down, said Hassett.

What challenges remain?

Student visas are not normally in business discussions, but a recent announcement in the United States, it would begin to revoke the visas of Chinese students has become another flash point between Washington and Beijing.

On May 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration would begin to dismiss the visas for Chinese university students.

He also said that the United States would revise the visa criteria to improve the examination of all future Visa requests from China and Hong Kong.

China is the second largest country of origin for international students in the United States after India.

More than 270,000 Chinese students studied in the United States during the university year 2023-2024.

Beijing foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized Washingtons’s decision to revoke the visas, saying that it has damaged the rights of Chinese students.

Other concerns continue to reduce the bilateral relationship of the illegal trade in fentanyl to the status of a democratically governed complaint by Taiwan and American concerning the economic model dominated by the state of Chinas.

However, prevails over the geopolitical boaster goes far beyond China. While promising to reshape relations with all American business partners, Trump has so far had only a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

Trump reducing American prices on Chinese products is exhausted in August unless he decides to extend it. If the transactions were not concluded, the White House said that Trump was planning to restore rate rates at the levels he announced for the first time in April.