Politics
US-Chinese trade discussions: a thaw on cards after the Trump-Xe call? | Commercial and economic news
Senior officials of the United States and Chinese meet in London in order to defuse trade tensions on rare earth minerals and advanced technologies after a telephone call between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping last week.
The two parties are aiming on Monday for talks to rely on a preliminary trade agreement concluded in Geneva in May, which briefly reduced the temperature between Washington and Beijing and offered relief to beaten investors by months of world trade war.
Since then, the agreement to suspend most of the 100% and more prices for 90 days has been followed by beards and charges on both sides.
But after reaching a provisional understanding with XI to resume the flow of critical minerals, Trump said Thursday that he expected the meeting on Monday to go very well.
Who directs the American and Chinese delegations?
The American delegation in London is headed by the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and the representative of trade Jamieson Greer. The Chinese quota will be led by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng.
The meeting place has not been disclosed.
What happened in recent weeks, the call between XI and Trump?
The Monday meeting comes four days after Trump and Xi spoke by telephone, their first direct interaction since the inauguration of Trumps on January 20.
After an hour's call on Thursday, Trump said that the conversation focused on trade and had led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries.
During the first reading of the call, Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social: I just concluded a very good telephone call with President XI, from China, discussing some of the subtleties of our recently achieved and accepted trade agreement.
There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will come together shortly in a place to be determined. During the conversation, President XI graciously invited the First Lady and I to visit China, and I have reciprocal, he added.
For its part, XI was quoted by Chinese state television, said after the appeal that the two countries should endeavor with a win-win result and dialogue and cooperation are the only good choice for both.
In recent weeks, the two parties have accused the other of violating their agreement in Geneva and considerably reducing the prices of an agreement that Trump presented as a total reset after announcing prices on all American trade partners on April 2.
The provisional truce struck on May 11 in Geneva made us lower the prices on Chinese products from 145 to 30% while Beijing reduced samples on American imports from 125 to 10%.
The agreement gave the two parties a deadline for three months to try to conclude a more sustainable agreement.
In what ways have export controls played a role to us?
The renewed tensions between the United States and China began one day after the May 12 announcement of the Geneva Agreement to temporarily reduce prices.
The American Ministry of Commerce has published advice stating that the use of Huawei's artificial intelligence fleas, a main Chinese technology business, could violate US export controls.
The agency has warned companies all over the world against the use of Huawei's AI chips, claiming that they contained illegally or were manufactured with American technology.
Beijing has publicly criticized Washingtons move to limit access to American technology, accusing the United States of trying to thwart the Chinese capacity to develop advanced AI fleas.
On May 15, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, He Yongqian, accused the United States of writing export control measures, adding that China would take measures to defend its commercial interests.
Lutnick was not in Geneva last month, but he is a main negotiator during Monday talks in London. Its sales service oversees export controls for the United States, and some analysts think that its participation is an indication of the power plant for both parties.
China delivering rare earth licenses to American companies
In response to the announcement of the price of April 2, Beijing suspended exports to all countries of six rare land metals associated on April 4.
The movement has upset the central world supply chains to car manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers and military entrepreneurs.
China produces 90% of rare earth minerals in the world, which are essential components in permanent magnets used in a strip of high -tech applications.
Without specifically mentioning the rare earths, Trump went to social networks last month to attack Chinese commercial restrictions.
The bad news is that China, perhaps unsurprisingly for some, completely violated its agreement with us, Trump posted on Truth Social on May 30.
After Xi and Trumps' telephone call last week, however, the Chinese government suggested that it responded to American concerns, which were also taken over by certain European companies.
On Saturday, the Chinas Ministry of Commerce said it had approved some rare exports, without specifying which countries were involved.
He published a statement saying that she had granted approvals and will continue to strengthen the approval of requests in accordance with regulations.
On Monday, suppliers of rare land of three major American automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis obtained the authorization of Beijing for a handful of export licenses.
Washington wishes to have access to as many rare land as quickly as possible, Kevin Hassett, chief of the National Economic Council of the White House, said on the CBS TV Networks program in the country on Sunday.
We want the rare earths, the magnets who are crucial for mobile phones and everything else takes place as they did before the start of the start, and we do not want technical details to slow down, said Hassett.
What challenges remain?
Student visas are not normally in business discussions, but a recent announcement in the United States, it would begin to revoke the visas of Chinese students has become another flash point between Washington and Beijing.
On May 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration would begin to dismiss the visas for Chinese university students.
He also said that the United States would revise the visa criteria to improve the examination of all future Visa requests from China and Hong Kong.
China is the second largest country of origin for international students in the United States after India.
More than 270,000 Chinese students studied in the United States during the university year 2023-2024.
Beijing foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning criticized Washingtons’s decision to revoke the visas, saying that it has damaged the rights of Chinese students.
Other concerns continue to reduce the bilateral relationship of the illegal trade in fentanyl to the status of a democratically governed complaint by Taiwan and American concerning the economic model dominated by the state of Chinas.
However, prevails over the geopolitical boaster goes far beyond China. While promising to reshape relations with all American business partners, Trump has so far had only a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.
Trump reducing American prices on Chinese products is exhausted in August unless he decides to extend it. If the transactions were not concluded, the White House said that Trump was planning to restore rate rates at the levels he announced for the first time in April.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/9/us-china-trade-talks-is-a-thaw-on-the-cards-after-trump-xi-call
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- La Protests – How did we get here?
- Trump sends the navies to the, double the number of national guard | Donald Trump News
- ESPN predicts Big Ten Order of Finish for 2025 Football season college
- Four confirmed measles cases in Navajo County, first in Arizona this year
- BJP greets 11 Goldenyears de Modi as a PM | Latest news from India
- Bara JP supports Jokowi to join PSI but think of Ketum's position
- The UK avoids criticizing the seizure of Israel on the British flag aid boat against Gaza.
- International Cricket Council Hall of Fame
- Trump announces $ 1,000 accounts funded by the government for American babies | Donald Trump
- PM greets world leaders on Eidul Azha
- 8 surprising players that you will not see in Oakmont
- Table tennis through London Sports Festival