Imran Khan does not integrate into Bollywood! Aamir Khan reveals reason





The nephew of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, has been far from the movies for a long time now. Although the reports have been in effervescence for some time now about the return of Imran, there has been no update. Given for the last time in 2015 Katti Batti, the actor had previously revealed the reason for his disappearance and why he wanted to end his acting career. Well, recently, Aamir Khan made a shocking revelation that his nephew Imran Khan did not `'' in Bollywood supported by a surprising reason.

Why doesn't Imran Khan “keep” in Bollywood?

During a recent conversation with Screen, Aamir Khan said that Imran Khan was not comfortable with “Hérogiri” and that he is therefore struggling to “adapt” to Bollywood.

Khan would have said: “Imran has a certain creative instinct. He has trouble integrating into the consumer construction that we have. It is not his natural space. This is why he would do very well in a film like Jaane Tu and Delhi Belly. He is in his element there.”

In addition, he added: “But when you put him in an ordinary Hindi film, he will not adapt. He is not comfortable with Herogiri. He wants to play a real person. Everyone offered him traditional films because he is beautiful. But he wants to be an actor, and not a star.”

Voyage of Imran Khan in the city of the Guirlands

Imran Khan made his debut as a child artist with brief roles in Qayamat se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Later, Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na marked her adult debut. His charm of an extension boy and his natural actor style made him an instant favorite among young people and have catapulted him to glory. Later, he appeared in a series of romantic comedies and light films.

However, after 2012, his career began to decrease. After a series of flops, Imran began to decline films of films expressing dissatisfaction on the roles offered to it. He fell from the game. In particular, in 2023, he referred to a possible return. However, there was no update on this subject. Undeniably, fans cannot wait for his return.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/imran-khan-doesnt-fit-in-bollywood-aamir-khan-reveals-reason-265238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

