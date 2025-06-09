



By Qamar Bashir

In international relations, real friendships are tested not during moments of comfort, but in the midst of adversity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs, a recent visit to Istanbul, to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, was not simply ceremonial was deeply symbolic and strategically significant. He came following the four -day military confrontation between India and Pakistan (May 510, 2025), during which Turkey was held firmly next to the Pakistans. In doing so, Turkey has not only displayed diplomatic courtesy, but has reaffirmed a timeless and resilient brotherhood.

The meeting with Erdogan was marked by heat and fraternity. A photo he posted on social media watching hand in hand with Erdoganwent viral as a powerful image of solidarity. If the honor of meeting my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul this evening, Sharif wrote on X. Thanks to his support for Pakistan during the recent Pakistani-Indian confrontation which resulted in an overwhelming victory, Alhamdolillah! Have transmitted the feelings of the gratitude of the inhabitants of Pakistan to their Turkish brothers and sisters.

Support for turkeys in Pakistan extends beyond verbal approvals. The reports suggest that drones manufactured by Turks have played a tactical role in the conflict, helping Pakistan to gain the upper hand. Ankaras' vocal alignment with Islamabad, despite its official links with India, marked a daring geopolitical position that came with repercussions.

India, a global economic heavyweight, responded quickly. Boycott calls for Turkish products began to tend through Indian media. Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to prefer interior travel to international destinations such as Turkey. Moreover, therefore, the Indian Civil Aviation Safety Office revoked the customs clearance of the Turkish Société de Terre du soil Celebi, which has served large Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. These measures reflect an increasing diplomatic tension and an increasingly contradictory posture from New Delhi to Ankara.

However, Erdogan raised his land. In a response to the Sharifs message, he reiterated, we have reaffirmed and strengthened our determination to improve historical, human and political relations deeply rooted between Trkiye and Pakistan in all areas. May our Lord make our unity, our whole and our eternal fraternity

The turkeys constant alignment with Pakistan are not new. From the question of cashmere to world Islamic causes like Palestine and Gaza, Ankara has constantly echoed the voice of Pakistans. This sustainable partnership has transcended evolving governments, strategic calculations or economic dependencies.

During the Pakistan power crisis, when Turkish floating power plants provided electricity in Karachi. Likewise, during natural disasters and political isolation, Turkey has always stretched its hand. It is not transactional diplomacyit is an alignment of principle born of shared faith, common causes and historical memory.

The emotional link dates back to the Khilafat movement at the beginning of the 20th century, when Indian Muslims rallied to save the Ottoman Caliphate. Although the movement has finally disappeared, the Turks have never forgotten the solidarity of the Muslim memory of South Asia which remains alive in the hearts of the two nations.

Sharifs' visit has also strengthened the institutional mechanisms underlying this friendship. The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), co -chaired by the two leaders, held its seventh session earlier this year in Islamabad, highlighting the continuity of commitment. Their recent discussions covered trade, defense, tourism, education and media collaboration are ripe with potential.

Currently, the preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Turkey, signed in 2022, grants pricing concessions to various products. In 2023, bilateral trade reached $ 602.9 million, Pakistan, exporting $ 352.1 million and significant $ 250.8 million in goods. However, this figure represents a fraction of the potential that exists.

According to economic analysts, the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey can move in a conservative way to $ 5 billion over the next five years if the two parties implement the free trade agreement (ALE) proposed, facilitate non-tariff barriers and create export facilitation areas. Pakistan textiles, leather and sports products can find major Turkish markets, while car parts, building materials and advanced defense equipment can fill key shortcomings in the Pakistan industrial ecosystem.

The investment potential is just as important. Turkish companies have already expressed their interest in the Pakistani energy, construction, food processing and logistics sectors. If Pakistan offers dedicated Turkish Special Economic Economic Areas (SEZS) and ensures the continuity of policies, Turkey's foreign direct investment could increase from current $ 200 million to more than $ 1 billion by 2030. Contrets of naval construction, cement production and tourist infrastructures are also under discussion.

Transformation of turkeys under Erdoganfrom A turbulent parliamentary system into a relatively stable presidential model also offers instructive lessons in Pakistan. Turkey has managed to redefine its civil-military relations, its armed forces now playing a stabilizing role rather than interventionist.

On the other hand, the Pakistans' political ecosystem was mired in cyclic instability. Strong, transparent and responsible governance of models similar to the balance of turkey between democratic authority and institutional support could serve as a framework for reform and progress in Islamabad.

The person's link between Pakistan and Turkey is one of the strongest elements of this bilateral relationship. Turkish television dramas have become a basic food in Pakistani households, with Dirili: Erturul taking advantage of a cult. Likewise, Pakistani dramasfamers for their emotional depth gaining ground in Türkiye. During the visit, Sharif proposed formal cooperation in the exchange of media content, film production and cultural diplomacy which echoes shared values ​​and aesthetics.

During formal bilateral meetings, the leaders explored new horizons in educational exchange, tourism development and fight against terrorism. Erdogan highlighted the value of intelligence, technology and internal security cooperation. The infrastructure of UAV and advanced cybersecurity of Turkeys could benefit the national security framework of Pakistans, in particular in the management of borders and the fight against urban terrorism.

Educational collaboration, including scholarships, student exchanges and teacher training programs, has also been discussed. Erdogan offered aid in the development of the Pakistani tourism sector, resulting from the world class of turkey in heritage and hospitality.

The tourist potential between the two countries is largely unexploited. In 2024, less than 50,000 Pakistanis visited Turkey and less than 10,000 Turks visited Pakistan. With targeted initiatives and improved flight connectivity, this number can increase ten times compared to the next decade not only income, but also cultural enrichment.

Friendship between Pakistan and Turkey is not based on changing interests or short -term gains. It is a deep relationship shaped by Islamic fraternity, cultural proximity and historical solidarity. It has resulted in multifaceted cooperation in trade, investment, defense, education and humanitarian causes and it continues to evolve.

As Pakistan is reflected with gratitude on this sustainable support, it is impatiently awaiting a future future of Tiesa even stronger where the Pakistan-Turcy partnership becomes a model of strategic fraternity for the world to imitate. The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ankara was not only an act of appreciation was the reaffirmation of a shared vision: building a just, prosperous and peaceful world, side by side.

