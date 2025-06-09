California in Sue Trump for the illegal mobilization of the National Guard





Governor Gavin Newsom of California announced that his condition was planning to file a trial early Monday against Donald Trump for mobilizing the National Guard this weekend to repress immigration demonstrations in Los Angeles.

While news and social media has proliferated with scenes of violence and chaos in the streets of southern California, Newsom allegedly allegedly in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday evening that it was the American president who created the conditions you see on your television this evening.

Newsom condemned violence, unacceptable and badly calling it. He added that there were many great people, doing the right thing, but that the groups of insurgents and anarchists infiltrate demonstrations to create real problems.

They just play in Donald Trumps. And they must be called and they must be arrested, said Newsom about bad actors. They do more than damage to buildings and property. They potentially damage the very foundation of our Republic. Democracy is at stake.

When asked if he supported the peaceful demonstrators, Newsom responded with force: of course, I support them. Protest is the foundation of this democracy. This is what makes this country great. And that must persist. And right now, people have to go out. But we must be aware of the toxicity of this moment, and then we have to face these elements that are intentionally trying to take advantage of it in a way that only helps Donald Trump. Newsom added that his priority is to keep the peaceful demonstrators as well as those who apply the laws in a respectful and safe manner.

Newsom, whose second and last mandate as governor ends in 2027 and which is supposed to be a democratic presidential competitor in 2028, has repeatedly concentrated his blame for climbing the situation in California on Trump: he exacerbated the conditions. He turned on the proverbial match. He puts fuel on this fire, said Newsom, qualifying the mobilization of the National Guard an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act.

Donald Trump must withdraw. He needs to withdraw. Donald Trump ignites these conditions. This is Donald's problem is prevailing right now, and if he can't solve it, we will do so.

Here's what you need to know.

Why was the National Guard called?

Mass demonstrations and demonstrations have taken place in the county of Los Angeles since Friday in response to the raids of immigration and customs (ICE) targeting the residents and undocumented workers. While local officials, including the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass and the Municipal Council, were rassus with peaceful demonstrators in opposition to the application of the Immigration Act, the demonstrations are increasingly violent, while the clashes have intensified between certain demonstrators and the officials of the application of laws.

The cars burn behind demonstrators during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2025. Images Kyle Grillotbomberg / Getty

Everyone has the right to protest peacefully, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be responsible, Bass said in an article on X on Saturday.

In a memorandum from the White House on Saturday, Trump said that anti-glossy demonstrations are a form of rebellion against the United States and that the defense secretary has ordered that defense secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy 2,000 members of national guard staff in response. In a post on X, Hegseth said that the National Guard would be mobilized immediately. Hegseth added that if the violence continues, the navies in active service at the Pendleton camp will also be mobilized, they are on alert.

What are the legal concerns?

To mobilize the National Guard, Trump invoked title 10, article 12406 of the American code, which allows the federalization of the National Guard in the event of an invasion or rebellion, or if the president is not able to execute the laws of the country with regular forces.

Article 12406, however, also stipulates that orders for these purposes will be issued through the governors of the States. Newsom confirmed that he had not asked for the deployment of the National Guard, which has been the first time since 1965 that the National Guard was activated in a state without request for governors.

In an open letter to Hegseth, the Newsoms office described the mobilization of serious violation of state sovereignty and asked that the Pentagon chief immediately cancels order and returns the National Guard to his legitimate control by the State of California, to deploy if necessary. The Association of Democratic Governors supported Newsom in a press release, saying: It is important that we respect the executive authority of our governors of countries to manage their national guards.

In addition, a law of 1878, the Comitatus law, prevents federal military personnel from being used for civilian police in the United States, which means in Los Angeles that the National Guard forces mobilized by Trump can protect federal agents, such as ice officials, and federal properties, such as detention centers, but they cannot stop the demonstrators.

The law possesses Comitatus prohibits troops from being used at the national level unless the insurrection law is invoked, the constitutional and dean scientist of the law faculty of the Berkeley, Erwin Chemerinsky, says time, and the president did not do this.

According to Reuters, Trump could still invoke the insurgency law, but that would enter a risky legal territory.

The last time the insurrection law was invoked, it was when President George HW Bush mobilized the National Guard to repress the riots in Los Angeles following the acquittal of the police officers involved in the coup de Rodney King. But a key difference between 1992 and now is that the governor of California, Pete Wilson, had asked for federal aid.

Calling troops to delete demonstrations also raised first amendment problems. The American Civil Liberties Union said on Saturday in a statement that she also planned to bring legal action against the Trump administration, qualifying the mobilization of the National Guard an abuse of power.

The staff of the National Guard are held outside the federal building of Edward R. Roybal in Los Angeles on June 8, 2025. Kyle Grillotbomberg / Getty Images Canal The judgment of the Trump Newsom administration?

Earlier on Sunday, Trumps Border Czar Tom Homan, who has already threatened the arrest for anyone who hinders the application of immigration, he would not even decide for officials like Newsom and Bass told MSNBC.

I will say it about anyone, said Homan. It is a crime to hinder the police that do their job.

Governor Newsom is discomfort for the state, Homan added. Criminal foreigners walk in the streets of this state every day because of him and his policies.

In his interview a few hours later with MSNBC, Newsom replied, saying: this kind of block is exhausting.

Newsom challenged Homan to stop it but put your hands on undocumented residents respectful of laws and taxpayers. It is a hard to cook. Why is he not doing that? He knows where to find me, he said. Come after me. Stop me. Allows you to finish with it, hard to cook. I don't care. But I care about my community. I care about this community.

Newsom criticized the Trump administration for targeting undocumented undocumented residents for the application of immigration and postponed the accusation that California does not cooperate with the federal government. I have no problem pursuing criminals. We coordinate and collaborate with ICE, said Newsom, pointing to the state by putting more than 10,000 ice prisoners since he took office in 2019. When these guys say that we are not looking for criminals, once again, they lie, and they know knowingly.

Is the situation in California a distraction?

When he was asked if Trump could highlight Los Angeles to withdraw the attention of his recent fallout with Elon Musk, said Newsom, of course, also citing Trump's struggles to adopt massive taxes and known expenses under the name of One Big Beau Bill Act at the Congress as well as the current challenges related to the World Trade War.

Hes the master of distraction. HES the Chaos Commander. This is what Donald Trump does, said Newsom.

Newsom said Trump used the immigration cover to create a manufactured crisis in order to challenge the Comitatus posse law.

These are authoritarian trends. This is the order and control. This is power. This is Ego, said Newsom. It is a coherent model of carelessness practice. This guy abandoned the fundamental principles of this great democracy. He threatens to continue the judges with whom he does not agree, covers the financing of higher education institutions, he is on a cultural frenzy, he rewritten history, censoring historical facts. It's something completely different, and it's part of this current game that takes place before our eyes.

