Aamir Khan on age-age with the co-star Genelia Dsouza in Sitaare Zameen by





Sitaare Zameen by, the spiritual suite of his 2007 film acclaimed by Taare Zameen criticism by, will mark the sincere return of Aamir Khan on the big screen. This time, the actor plays a reluctant basketball coach who must train a group of disabled children. He promises to be a comforting sports drama. What also attracted attention, however, is Aamir, who is 60 years old, and his unexpected twinning with Genelia d'ouza, 37 years old – an actress whom he helped to launch himself in Bollywood more than 15 years ago in Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na, in front of his nephew Imran Khan. In Sitaare Zameen by, the two play a married couple, a casting choice that sparked conversations due to the age of 23 between the actors.

In a Candide interview with the Indian Express, Aamir approached the age difference with characteristic humor. “Yeah, I know. This thought came to me. But it was a long time ago. And Ab Imran Bhi Kaafi Meri Age Ka Ho Gaya Hai,” he joked. He also explained that he and Genelia portray the characters at the start of the forties in the film, which makes the twinning contextually credible.

During a promotional event, Aamir congratulated Genelia as a “accomplished actor” which had displayed a remarkable talent for his very first film. Genelia, now making a major return to the general public cinema, replied warmly on social networks, writing: “Counting my blessings every day … Thank you very much Aamir sir, you have no idea of ​​the confidence you give to so many of us.” Aamir also pointed out how technology has changed the way age is represented on the screen. “I am 60 years old, but day by age, we have the advantage of VFX,” he said. Adding: “Earlier, if I had to play an 18 -year -old, I had to count on prostheses – as Anil Kapoor did in Eeshwar (1989). Today, we can use technology to change convincingly, so age is no longer an obstacle to actors.”

Directed by RS Prasanna (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), Sitaare Zameen by reimagine the soul of its predecessor while venturing into a new territory. The story follows the character of Aamir as he rediscovers a goal while drawing a basketball team of children specially capable for a national tournament. The film is an adaptation in Hindi of Spanish Hit camps and presents 10 fresh faces at the Hindi cinema: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, coming Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish thinks, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Mishra Naman and Simran Mangshkar. Determined to preserve the magic of the big screen, Aamir committed Sitaare Zameen by at an exclusive theatrical outing on June 20, 2025.

