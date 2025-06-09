The automaker Xi Jinpings adds more luxury vehicles to its Philippine range

Hongqi develops in the Philippines with a fourth dealer and two new electric vehicles.

Last week, Hongqi Philippines introduced two other electric vehicles in its range. The EH7 and EHS7 are the new standard of the luxury highway in the Philippines.

This standard, according to Rashid Delgado, president of Hongqi Philippines, is that the brand was created specifically to create luxurious and luxurious vehicles, as proof of the power and position of its owners.

No other Chinese brand EV can claim the venerable status that the national manufacturer can. Having built the cars that Chinese President Xi Jinping stands while he moves through parades and public gatherings, Hongqi, which means Red Flag, is as prestigious as commander. This is reflected in the way cars are designed and built, according to a company representative present during the launch.

Rashid, who spoke briefly Cleantechnica During the launch event of the new car, is also the president of Evoxterra, a Filipino distributor of electric vehicles. Since 2023, when the brand made its debut in the Philippines for the first time, it added 4 exhibition rooms in the sumptuous parts of the city. The latest addition is in the Manila Bay region. Currently, six other Hongqi models are sold in the Philippines, including four other internal and hybrid combustion vehicles.

Using what they call a new design philosophy, cars mix the brand's elegant and minimalist lines with a younger and sophisticated aesthetic. Delgado said this design integration is aimed at a market that values ​​form and function in the same way.

The EH7 is a sedan with a fastback silhouette, while the EHS7 is a medium -sized sport utility vehicle. Vehicles are available in two transmission variants. The executive has the 85 kWh battery pack and the rear traction only which obtains a torque 253 hp and 450 Nm. The more expensive flagship is under tension by a power source of 111 kWh with a double -engine system with all -wheel drive producing 455 kW (610 hp) and 756 Nm of torque.

The 85 kWh battery can deliver up to 292 miles (470 km) on the sedan and 316 miles (510 km) on the SUV. The 111 kWh flagship energy pack can travel up to 335 miles (540 km) for the EHS7 and 403 miles (650 km) on the full EH7. Quick loading capacities reconstitute batteries from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes using its CC loading facilities.

In terms of acceleration, the EH7 reaches 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds, and the EHS7 follows closely to 3.9 seconds.

The two cars have Nappa leather seats in Coix meticulously and a panoramic glass roof with 99%UV protection. The acoustic glass is used on the front doors to ensure silent and serene driving. He has retractable door handles. The intelligent damping control system (IDCS) adapts the suspension parameters in real time to provide smooth driving and controlled on various road surfaces (a large plus in the wavy streets and nid-de-poule in the national capital region). An advanced infotainment system with Apple and Android connections, customizable ambient lighting and a selection of premium materials complete the luxurious cabin experience.

Accident safety is evaluated at 5 stars under the Euro NCAP side.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are level 2 and include automatic emergency braking, smart car park assistance and 360 -degree cameras.

The EH7 executive is at a price of 2,280,000 (~ 40,100 $) and from the EHS7 to 2,580,000 (~ $ 46,200). The flagship variant costs 2,880,000 (~ $ 51,600) for the sedan and 3,080,000 (~ ~ $ 55,160) for the SUV.