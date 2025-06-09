11 years of PM Modi: the head of the BJP, JP Nadda, has gone from the “performance” appeasement policy; Enumerates achievements | India News





BJP chief JP Nadda (PTI photo) New Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda said on Monday that the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Leadership have marked a “remarkable transformation” in Indian policy, paying attention to “appeasement and preservation of power” to “performance, responsibility and good governance”.Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Nadda has declared that the last 11 years had experienced a decisive passage compared to the policy motivated by “appeasement” to a basis based on performance, responsibility and responsible governance.It should be written in gold letters that under the direction of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the past 11 years, a remarkable transformation has taken place. Prime Minister Modi has reshaped Indian political culture. In the past, politics was often motivated by appeasement strategies aimed at preserving power. However, under Prime Minister Modi, the emphasis has moved to performance, responsibility and responsible governance policy. It has become the new normal, said Nadda.Calling NDA a government led by people, the president of the BJP said that the Modi administration had built a prospective, transparent and futuristic governance model.Modi Govt is a government led by people. In recent years, we have brought transparency and built a futuristic administration turned to the future. This is why we are talking about Viksit Bharat. This is Amrit Kaal. The last 11 years have thrown a solid base for a truly developed and autonomous India.Nadda attracted a contrast between the current government and the UPA regime which preceded it, affirming that the era before 2014 was marked by corruption and negativity.Before 2014, the previous government was full of corruption and a feeling of dominant negativity. But after 2014, under the direction of PM Modi, this feeling changed. Now people proudly say: “Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai”.He also reiterated the basic mantra of inclusive development governments.Under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we worked on the main principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, said Nadda.On social justice and inclusion, Nadda stressed the awareness of Modi governments to marginalized communities and women.Over the past decade, we have worked with a deep concern for all sections of society, including SC, ST and OBC communities. At the same time, we have actively promoted the vision of development led by women. From the empowerment of Lakhpati Divis to the promotion of self-assistance groups (SHG), the Modi government has made dedicated efforts to bring women, as well as the SC, ST and OBC communities, in the dominant national development, said the head of the BJP.Nadda has also listed several daring decisions of the Modi government, including the abolition of Talaq Talaq and the adoption of the Citizenship Amendment Act.… The Modi government has made the daring decision to abolish triple Talaq. Another daring decision was the promulgation of the new WAQF law. There are discussions in progress. Some other daring decisions include the law on the modification of citizenship, demonetization, 33% reservation for women …On India economic progress, Nadda said the country has increased considerably in the world rankings in the last decade.“In the past 11 years, we have jumped in the fifth position of the 10th position in the world economies. The new IMF data we will lead to fourth position. We have been the fastest economy in the world … If we are talking about Operation Ganga, Prime Minister Modi has brought back proactively the Indian citizens of Ukraine. Not only the Indians, but people from other countries also left Ukraine showing our flags, said Nadda.The head of the BJP also cited various evacuation and rescue missions as examples of proactive governance PM Modis.“We have demonstrated proactive governance through various operations such as operation Devi Shakti, Operation RAHAT, Operation MAITRI, Operation Vaccine MAITRI and Operation GANGA. Our management of COVID-19 was exemplary, with the largest and fastest vaccination program … The way India responded to COVID-19, no other country could do. Govt. India has given 220 double-dose lasts of free vaccines, “he added, according to the Anima news agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/11-years-of-pm-modi-bjp-chief-jp-nadda-hails-shift-from-politics-of-appeasement-to-performance-lists-out-achievements/articleshow/121721385.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos