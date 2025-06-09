The protests intensify in Los Angeles after Trump has deployed hundreds of troops of the National Guard | News

The tensions of Los Angeles (AP) in Los Angeles intensified on Sunday while thousands of demonstrators went down to the street in response to President Donald TrumpsExtraordinary deployment of the National Guardblocking a large highway and defining autonomous fire vehicles on fire while local police were used tear gas, rubber bullets and flash fringes to control the crowd.

Some police officers have patrolled the streets on horseback while others with riot equipment lined up behind the deployed guard troops to protect federal facilities, including a detention center where some immigrants have been taken in recent days.

The clashes came on the third day of demonstrations against the repression of Trump's immigration in the region, while the arrival of around 300 federal soldiers prompted anger and fear among some residents.

At noon, hundreds had gathered in front of the metropolitan detention center in downtown Los Angeles, where people were detained after previous immigration raids. The demonstrators led songs of shame and returned home to the members of the National Guard, who stood in the shoulder on the shoulder, carrying long pistols and riot shields.

After some demonstrators have approached the members of the guard closely, another set of uniform officers progressed on the group, pulling on cantters filled with smoke in the street.

A few minutes later, the Los Angeles police department pulled tours of the crowd control ammunition to disperse the demonstrators, who, according to them, were assembled illegally. A large part of the group then moved to block traffic on highway 101 until the road patrol agents in California eliminate them from the road at the end of the afternoon.

The presence of the guard ignited the tensions “in the city, according to aletterSent to Trump by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday afternoon. He previously asked Trump to withdraw the members of the guard, which he called a serious violation of state sovereignty.

What saw in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration, “said Mayor Karen Bass at a afternoon press conference. This is another program, this is not public security.

Trump said the National Guard was necessary because Newsom and other Democrats failed to launch recent demonstrations aimed at immigration agents.

Their deployment seemed to be the first time in decades that a National Guard of States was activated without demand from its governor, a significant escalation against those who sought to hinder theMass expulsion administrationsefforts.

The deployment follows on protest days

The arrival of the National Guard followed two days of demonstrations which began Friday in downtown Los Angeles before spreading Saturday in Paramount, a strongly Latin city south of the city, andNeighboring Compton.

While the federal agents create a realization zone on Saturday near a home deposit in Paramount, the demonstrators tried to block the border patrol vehicles, with rocks and pieces of cement. In response, anti-riot equipment agents have unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls.

Tensions were raised after a series of scales by the immigration authorities the day before, while the counting of a week of immigrant arrests in the city exceeded 100. An eminent chief of the Union was arrested while protesting and accused of prevented the application of laws.

The recent demonstrations remain much smaller than the past events that brought the National Guard to Los Angeles, including theWattsAndRodney King riots,And the 2020 demonstrations against police violence, in which Newsom asked for help from the federal troops.

The last time the National Guard was activated without the authorization of a governor, it was in 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson sent troops to protect a march of civil rights in Alabama, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

Trump says that there will be very strong the law and the order

In adirectiveTrump invoked a legal provision allowing him to deploy federal soldiers on Saturday when there is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion against the authority of the United States government.

He said he had authorized the deployment of 2,000 members of the National Guard.

Trump told journalists when he was preparing to get on the Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey on Sunday that there were violent people in Los Angeles and that they will not get away with it.

Asked if heplanned to send us troops in Los AngelesTrump replied: was going to have troops everywhere. Were not going to let it happen to our country. Was not going to let our country tear as if it was under Biden. He did not develop.

Trump also said that Californian officials who are preparing for deportations could face charges.A Wisconsin judge was arrested last monthOn the accusations, she helped a man escape the immigration authorities.

If the authorities remain on the way to law and order, yes, they will face accusations, said Trump.

Newsom called Trump on Friday evening and spoke for about 40 minutes, the governors' office said. It was not clear if they were talking on Saturday or Sunday.

There was a certain confusion surrounding the exact timing of the goalkeeper's arrival. Shortly before midnight local time, Trump congratulated the National Guard for a job well done. “But less than an hour later, the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said that the troops had not yet arrived in the city.

The defense secretary threatens to deploy marines in active service if violence continues

In a statement on Sunday, assistant interior security secretary Tricia McLaughlin accused politicians and California demonstrators of defending odious illegal foreign criminals to the detriment of Americans.

“Instead of riots, they should thank ice officers every day who wake up and make our communities safer,” added McLaughlin.

Troops included members of the California infantry brigade combat brigade, according to aSocial media messageof the Ministry of Defense.

In a signal of the aggressive approach to administrations, the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has also threatened to deploy navies in active service if violence continues in the region.

About 500 navies stationed at Twentynine Palms, around 125 miles (200 kilometers) east of Los Angeles were in a status prepared on Sunday afternoon, according to the Northern Command.

Vermont senator, Bernie Sanders, said that Trump's order reflected a president who quickly moved this country in authoritarianism and usurping the powers of the US Congress.

Former vice-president Kamala Harris, who lives in Los Angeles, said that immigration arrests and the deployment of the guard had been designed as part of a cruel and calculated program to spread panic and division.

She said that she supported those who get up to protect our most fundamental rights and freedoms.

The chamber president Mike Johnson, an ally of Trump, approved the move of presidents, doubling the criticisms of the Republicans of the Californian Democrats.

Gavin Newsom has shown an inability or reluctance to do what is necessary, so the president intervened, said Johnson.