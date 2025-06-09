



Register for The Slatest to obtain the most insightful analysis, criticism and advice, delivered daily in your reception box.

About an hour and a half in Welcomefestlast Weeks The largest public gathering of centrist democrats, which describes the inevitable. Protesters against the Israeli military campaign in Gaza violated the registration area and have taken the stage to condemn the New York representative, Ritchie Torres, who had spoken. Free Palestine, they sang, as at the time.

The event organizers were clearly prepared. They castigated the song that you are so vain by Carly Simon when the demonstrators were muscular out of the room with a speed that Taylor Greene could envy. Democratic participants, delighted, jumped for a standing ovation.

My greatest superpower is that I am so badly adjusted socially, Torres joked on his obvious joy at the show. Torres a few days earlier had called for an investigation into the city and the state on the Park Slope food cooperative, a Brooklyn grocery store which is not in its district, for an alleged anti -Semitism on a Halloween costume of Houmous. He loved intraparty antagonism, and the piece loved him for that.

In the basement of the Hamilton hotel in Washington, these centrists gathered in long rows seated under neon lighting. They were there to make a common cause, to launch a movement, to sympathize. They were elected officials and staff members of the reflection group and pugilist power users on Twitter. They knew how much they pissed some democratic colleagues. Many live for that.

Welcomefest had grown up a lot since the start of the past few years. Such gatherings of anti-left grievance and planning for the future of the Democratic Party are taking place everywhere at the moment, largely in camera. But Welcomefest was a slightly more public version of this: perhaps not for the Everyman, exactly, but only $ 20 pop, for the adjacent political person who lives in DC and in the afternoon free to understand how to reach exactly the fold of the Everyman in the future, the guy who will have to put back

The event presented a Coachella style poster from Congresspeople in medium profile, famous Twitter users and the less famous co-author of abundance (Ezra Klein was not reserved for the event, a major hole in the star range). The trainees distributed buttons urging people to register for a movement to prevent the Supreme Court from stretching beyond its nine judges.

The day started with Liam Kerr, co-founder of the Welcome Pac organization, wearing a tailor-made football jersey. The jersey wore number 18 and the logo of the University of Virginie-Western on the front, and the name of Manchin at the back. It was a tribute to Joe Manchin, a man who left the Democratic Party and did not win when his siege in the Senate came for the last time, he was his survey that he refused to introduce himself for this. The afternoon theme: responsibility to win. The afternoon edict: Be normal.

The only thing that is largely lacking in democratic policy is normality, said Lakshya Jain, a part -time sounder, a part -time poster and a full -time engineer. People who know how to speak to ordinary people. Said the Democrat Stratège Andrew Mamo in the New York Times: the goal is not to look like losers and not to be losers.

It was therefore not an event for losers or crazy. It was not a gathering to discuss the finest policy points either. For these people, the problems with the Democrats were progressives, groups of activists, students, cowardice, orthodoxy and Joe Bidens appointments in certain stations of Elizabeth Warren Acolytes who had forced completely normal moderates to say strange and alienated things. Taking a position on anything, it seems, took the opportunity not to take a stand. The moderates were the normal winners, the winners, even when they lost. The vision, according to a slide projected on the screen: dogs, data, Slotkin.

First, the data. Jain made a presentation which, according to him, proved that Janelle Stelson, an aspiring democratic representative in Pennsylvanias 10th district who lost against the far-right republican Scott Perry, was in fact a better candidate than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, undoubtedly the supporters of Party. You can do a lot with mathematics if you are just willing, he said.

There were a lot of discussions on losing policies: speaking too much about Floridas do not say gay law; climate policy; Too much talking about reproduction choices; Too much deference to unions; electric vehicles; insufficient tenacity on crime; Opposing unjustified and accidental deportations of people with legal status for living for life in Salvador (which despite the moderate election showing that they believe that Kilmar Abrego Garcia should be returned to the United States by a margin of 34 points). All of this came for approval. Everyone had their own idea of ​​what does not care about normal people. The zoning reform was cool, however, despite some recent surveys saying that this is not the case.

Then the dogs. It is the most right caucus of the democratic coalition of the room, pro-enterprise, moderate. Washingtons Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Maines Jared Golden and Californias Adam Gray all went on stage opposite Matt Yglesias, the blogger and the intellectual suspension of this event. (Yglesias has worked on Slate for years.)

Gluesenkamp Perez was the very rare democrat who won a district that also opted for Donald Trump. This made her more normal and gave her a particular overview of what really cared about normal people. Politics has become unrelated to most people, she said, although the 2024 elections presented the second highest participation rate among eligible voters since 1980. [Kamala] Harris, she said. They want to talk about the predation of sea lions on salmon. See, normal.

It was Gluesenkamp Perez's birthday, and the crowd sang him a happy birthday. It was also announced that the organizers of the event had acquired its favorite candies for the occasion: the body parts ranges. The heads and hearts thought of the master of ceremonies, while aid poured bags full of gummies in a box in front of the stage. SODER good, rep. Golden proposed the gelatinous and sweet parties. It was more than 11,000 gummies in total, to celebrate the more than 11,000 Trump voters she won. All were encouraged to participate.

Finally, Slotkinelelissa Slotkin: we need more normal, said the new Democratic Senator of Michigan. Being as a normal team right now helps.

It was one thing on a very short list for which everyone was definitely. There was a much longer list of things to be. But the day, according to the standards of this type of political conferences, was in any case lively and above all painless. After a friendly afternoon, Lauren Harper Pope, co-founder of Welcome Pac, said the words that everyone wanted to hear: now the really fun part, she said. We can go to the happy hour.

Party Timean excellent opportunity to act really normal. Two open bars, 11,740 gummies.

The crowd came out of the auditorium and gathered around the bars. There were young people in abundance: Ivy League students, Yglesias enthusiastic readers. I spoke with Aidan, a junior college. He said that in his school, participation in political groups had played an essential role in the fight against solitude. Children involved in the far left or extreme right organization could rely on politics as a main social group: they are all seated in the same tables together; It is a characteristic of left -wing policy.

Alex Kirshner, we have just seen one of the biggest faces in the Trump era. Savor it. Learn more

But it was difficult for the moderate college, for whom there were no social rallies, like Welcomefest, to fill this gap. It was exactly the type of democratic voter desperately needed to capture. Earlier in the afternoon, a speaker had dared to consider college students to give in the democrats of the college and the Republicans of the college, and rather joining the abundant of the college.

Elsewhere in the room, it was an IRL gathering of some of the moderate defenders most ready for the battle on Twitter: Yglesias; Olivia Julianna, an influencer of generation Z; Armand Domalewski, an activist Yimby; The well -known survey analyst David Shor. All had served as proxies or organizers or advertisers for Kamala Harris, whose fact that no one felt the obligation to own. His name was barely pronounced at all. Many had enemies on the most left Blueskyindeded, Bluesky contempt was widespread, but there were few users on this site. Everyone was playing well and normal. People are less mean in real life, said a participant.

This content is available for Slate Plus members, I went to the biggest party for the most detestable Democrats in America. A moment said everything. This content is available for Slate Plus members, only judges of the Supreme Liberal Court continue to join the Conservatives. It is clear what they are doing. Trump and Musk clashed this week. We have some reflections on their performance. I can't help him: I'm on the Trump side in the Musk Rift

The room was also ugly with secret detractors. The moles of populist and anti -lords organizations, sent to the spy of this new collective which had deliberately stuck a finger in the eye of other liberal organs as indivisible and demand progress and the Democratic judge and more. I saw them too, trying to act normal.

The centrists were Gabés on the new initiative to demobilize voters of political projects, for example, now that it had become clear that the high participation rate in fact injured the Democrats. They condemned the standing position by Biden in his campaigns in the last days like cringing teeth; They condemned political ideas like four -day work week. They line up to shake the hand of politicians who had almost won, like the Colorados Adam Frisch, which gave the republican Lauren Boebert a major fear once, and slammed selfies with them, like Gluesenkamp Perez, who won. Some people were there to collect funds on the sly, and given the big money behind Welcomefest, it was not a bad idea.

Over 90 minutes, the crowd dispersed. The bars were rooted. At the bus stop, I saw a member of the catering crew swinging a plastic bag, the size of a basketball, full of gummies of the body part. I have granddaughters, she told me with a smile. It was actually quite normal.

Register for the Slate evening newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2025/06/donald-trump-democrats-slotkin-protests-aoc-torres.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos