



Biennis.comJAKARTA – The Executive Director of Indonesian Political Opinion (IPO) Dedi Kurnia Syah is of the opinion that President Prabowo suffers does not need to feel threatened by the proposal of the vice -president murder Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Conversely, the political observer estimated that the TNI retirement forum's proposal letter could actually have a broad impact on the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. He made this opinion when he responded to Jokowi's statement, which said that dismissal had strict state administration. According to Jokowi, a whole was made between the president and his assistant if he had proven that he had committed a serious violation. Dedi explained that the Jokowi Declaration was only limited in defense so that the public does not continue to focus on the problems involving his eldest son. “In fact, it is not impossible that retirement can develop and have an impact on Jokowi, for example, the chief judge of the Constitutional Court at the Anwar Usman era made a declaration of the president's intervention at the time, so Jokowi must be involved,” he explained to Business, Monday (9/6/2025). In addition to this reason, he considered that Prabowo did not need to worry because if the reasons for the dismissal were linked to the age limit, Prabowo could not be affected. In fact, those who will be touched apart from Gibran are the KPU and the Constitutional Court. “For this reason, Prabowo should not feel threatened. In fact, the letter threatened and pressed for Jokowi and Gibran. However, he considered that to equalize Gibran was not easy, especially if the reasons for the insistence were linked to the decision of the Constitutional Court on the age threshold. Gibran, he continued, can only be dismissed when he raped the law. For example, there is Gibran's involvement in the corruption scandal and corruption in the case where Sritex's speech which has been largely reported linked to the activity of Rasuah involving Gibran. “If it is proven, the indictment of the new rational gibran is carried out, but as long as there is no law raped by Gibran, it will remain vice-president,” he said. Likewise, the executive director of the Research & Consulting algorithm said that Gibran's proposed indictment of his position was not an easy political thing, especially at that time, political consolidation was strong. “But the situation and the dynamics of national policy are always dynamic, everything that still opens an opportunity. We do not know which elite program wants to be in today's government,” he said. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mehnut9mqom

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bisnis.com/read/20250609/15/1883425/bukan-prabowo-surat-pemakzulan-gibran-justru-bisa-berdampak-ke-jokowi

