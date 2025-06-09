PM Modi: India has witnessed rapid transformations in various sectors in 11 years





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's file photo. | Photo credit: Ani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday, June 9, 2025) that, under the 11 years of his government, India has not only become the fastest great economy, but is also a key world voice on urgent issues such as climate action and digital innovation. A clear accent on good governance and transformation, said Mr. Modi over the past 11 years while his government has completed the first year in his third term on Monday, June 9, 2025). A link shared by him noted that 60% of the current ministers of the Union come from the SC, ST and OBC categories, a message aimed at burning the diplomas of social justice of his government in the midst of the attempts of the opposition parties as the Congress to paint it as working against their interests. The sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates an 11 -year -old sand art of the Narendra Modi government in Puri. | Photo credit: Ani This is the highest representation of these marginalized groups within the Council of Ministers of the Union, he added. A clear accent on good governance and transformation! Propelled by the blessings and the collective participation of 140 Indian crores, India has experienced rapid transformations in various sectors. Guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka pic.twitter.com/bcc4mjp3ii – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2025 The Vikas Yatra of India presented interesting videos, infographics, articles and more on the Namo application … Explore. https://t.co/vdfmho1pnh# 11 Ansofseva – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2025 In his article on X, Mr. Modi declared that the blessings and the collective participation of 140 crores of Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations in various sectors. Guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, the government of the NDA has made changes in rupture with speed, scale and sensitivity, he said. The last eleven years have made many positive changes and stimulated “ease of life”. The Namo application guides you through this transformer trip in an innovative way, through interactive games, quizs, surveys and other formats of this type that inform, engage and inspire. Do – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2025 From economic growth to social elevation, the emphasis has been placed on advances focused on people, inclusive and all around, he added. The Prime Minister said: “We are proud of our collective success, but at the same time, we are looking with hope, confidence and renewed resolution to build a Bharat Viksit.” He used the hashtag of “11 years of Seva” (11 years of service) with the message, while sharing links to the details of the modifications made in different sectors. He declared that Mr. Modi brought the development policy, “Vikasvaad” in the dominant current, which makes it the focal point around political discourse and political action is now running. Since the office assumed in 2014, “India First” guided all of its policies and action, he added. He noted that more than 81 crores of people get free food grains, more than 15 hidden households have tap water connections, more than four crores of houses built for the poor, 12 toilets were built, 68 Lakh Street vendors obtained loans, 52.5 crores of loans granted to small entrepreneurs and 20 women species during the various patterns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-narendra-modi-speaks-on-first-anniversary-of-third-term-of-nda-government/article69673549.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos