



A branch of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been accused of having legitimized the targeting of Chinese dissidents in Great Britain by meeting the architect of the President XIS repression campaign abroad.

The center of Great Britain-China (GBCC) will meet later this month with Chinese officials, including Liu Jianchao, who was accused of ruthlessly hunting enemies from the Chinese state abroad.

Liu was the head of the Bureau of China International Fugitive Recovery Office on at least two times when the Chinese dissidents who opposed the Chinese Communist Party (CCC) were forcibly removed from Great Britain and returned to Beijing.

The GBCC, an organization of arms length from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was criticized last week by deputies sanctioned by Beijing who thought it was prohibited from attending the meeting at the request of Xis diet. The GBCC denied that it was.

This occurs as the United States would be deeply concerned with the plans of a Chinese mega-evil to be built in London. American and Chinese negotiators were to meet in London on Monday for the next series of commercial negotiations between the two nations. Trump announces US-Chinese trade discussions in London next week The GBCC meeting, known as the 1.5 track dialogue, will be held this month and is organized by the GBCC between a multi-party group of British parliamentarians and senior Chinese officials. The objective is to strengthen British-Chinese relations. But Laura Harth, director of the defenders' background campaign of the NGO of Human Rights, said that the inclusion of LIUS in the Chinese delegation [CCPs] Cheeky foreign interference. Lord Mandelson, now British ambassador to the United States, met Liu in 2023 She said: Liu Jianchao personally embodies the two facets of the United Front Work CCPS. HES previously directed the execution of the repressive repression of Xi Jinpings against dissent to the country and abroad, and currently conducts the work of influence of the parties with the International Liaison Department, which the German intelligence services have recently defined as an intelligence operation, warning their citizens of the criminal risks which they run themselves when they engage with the entity. There is nothing to gain here for the United Kingdom and its citizens. On the contrary: continuous engagement with CCP representatives such as Liu only encourages foreign parts. Safeguard Defenders accused Liu of supervising human rights violations and said he was responsible for the energetic return to China of thousands of individuals by illegal methods. The group said that Chinese public files have shown that at least two of these cases took place in Great Britain, leading to the underground and energetic repatriation of two individuals. Liu was involved in Operation Fox Hunt and later Operation Sky Net, a Chinese initiative described by the former director of the FBI, Christpher Wray, as a ship through which China targets, captures and repatria of former Chinese citizens living abroad which he considers a political or financial threat. Lord Mandelson met a Chinese official who supervised transnational repression Former American prosecutor John Demers said that thanks to Fox Hunt, China would examine and locate the alleged fugitives and deploy intimidation and other tactics to force them in China, where they would face certain imprisonment or worse, following illegitimate tests. Under the strategy, alleged offenders are added to interpols red notice list, while regime operative trime to flush them out and force them home usage a combination of press techniques employed on family and loved ones in china, include collective punishment, as well as direct stalking, harassment and threats To the Target Abroad by [Chinese] agents or their proxies. Parents living in their country of origin would be used as a lever effect and face threats, including loss of their jobs, stops, aggression or disappearance. Nearly 300 cases of transnational repression were documented by human rights researchers since President XI took office over ten years ago. Among them, Zhang Jingchuan, a university worker, Qiu Bohai, a former factory owner, and Chen Yijuan, an employee of a mobile telephone company who fled to the United Kingdom after being accused of having committed financial crimes. Zhang Jingchuan returned to China of the United Kingdom after the pressure of the fleeting pursuit teams, just like Qiu Bohai and Chen Yijuan, below Safeguard Defenders previously noted that the three exiles had returned to China and went to the authorities after being under pressure by fleeting pursuit teams who targeted their friends, their families and their colleagues. The GBCC said that the organization is strengthening British national interest through a robust and effective British relationship with China. He declared: track 1.5 Political dialogues with Chinese party officials offer British parliamentarians, including strongest criticism, to express their opinions directly to senior Chinese officials. Chinese killing switch found hidden on American solar farms No member is excluded for his opinions and no subject is outside the table in these dialogues, in particular human rights, the Chinese relationship with Russia and transnational interference in the United Kingdom. Discussion subjects also include global challenges such as climate change, trade and conflicts in which China is inevitably part of the problems and solutions. The GBCC has organized these dialogues since 2007, with the support and participation of successive governments and politicians from all parties. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in London said: this NGO has always been known for its anti-china position. His claims concerning China are intended to attack and spread China and are not credible. The united front led by the CPC strives to bring together various political parties and people from all backgrounds, ethnic groups and organizations to promote cooperation between the CPC and the people who are not members and promote exchanges of people and friendship with other countries. This is above and beyond the reproach. Exchanges and dialogues between the United Kingdom and China at all levels and in all areas will help improve mutual understanding and confidence between the two parties, and will also help promote the continuous development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation, which benefit the two peoples.

