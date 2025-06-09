Erdogan attempts to increase the number of children born in Türkiye have drawn the reactions of feminist groups [Getty/file photo]

Turquies have prohibited the cesarean (cesarean) births without medical justification in private clinics, part of a broader campaign by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to promote “natural births” and relive what he calls “traditional family values” in rapidly drop in the country of the country.

Cesareans represent 61% of all births in Türkiye, among the highest rates in the world, the figure going to 78% in certain private hospitals. Many Turkish women opt for the procedure, considering it as a safer and more predictable alternative to natural childbirth.

The new restrictions also limit Cesareans to a maximum of two or three births per woman. Recovery periods are generally longer than those following natural births, affecting the calendar of subsequent pregnancies.

Politics has aroused criticism from militants of women's rights and opposition politicians, who accuse the government of seeking to control the bodies of women under demographic concerns.

“This is a new form of political control over women,” said Aylin Nazlaka, an opposition deputy to the CHP party, in remarks to Republic every day. “This mentality considers women as nothing more than quirky machines. Single women should decide when, how, where and how many children.”

Last month, during a Turkish League football match between Sivasspor and Fenerbahe, the players deployed a banner reading “natural birth is a normal birth”, which resulted in a general reaction.

The Vice-President of the CHP, Goke Gokcen, condemned the screen on social networks: “As if the country had no other problems, male footballers now tell women how to give birth. Do not interfere in the lives of women with your ignorance. Keep your hands from our body.”

President Erdogan defended the blow, saying that the team supported an awareness campaign at the Ministry of Health. “Why does it bother you that our ministry encourages normal birth?” He said.

The ministry says it is now targeting a 20%cesarean rate, aimed at reducing figures by public education and prenatal awareness initiatives.

“Family decade”

Throughout his presidency, Erdogan, himself a father of four, sought to revive what he called Islamic and traditional values ​​in secular Türkiye.

He said last month that increasing the country's birth rate was “a question of survival”.

“If the nation does not come together, it will lose its capacity to survive these lands,” he said a few weeks ago during an event organized by the Women and Democracy Foundation, founded by his daughter Sumeyye: “The threat confronted with our country is greater than war. The family as an institution is threatened; we must act.”

His words and methods, however, to try to increase the number of children born in Türkiye, have repeatedly pulled the anger of the rights of women's rights.

In 2016, Erdogan sadly said that Turkish women should have at least three children, if not more.

He described women who “reject maternity” as “incomplete and deficient”.

The same year, Erdogan said that “no Muslim family” should consider birth control or family planning, and discouraged the use of contraception, which he qualified as a betrayal before year before.

“We are going to multiply our descendants,” he said in a television speech in May 2016.

Almost a decade later, Erdogan described the following ten years as “family and population decade” in order to encourage the birth of the child and refocus family life in Turkish society.

In May, during an event for the International Family Forum, he described the fall in birth rate as a “disaster” and “not just a statistic but a warning signal for the future of our nations”.

Ignore economic factors

Turkeys The current birth rate amounts to 1.48 children, having fallen from 2.38 children in 2001. Erdogan resorted to the blame of women as well as to the LGBTQ community for this decline, but did not take into account factors such as countries which increased unemployment rates, as well as a failing economy, the worst was flooding with the fact that The Erdogan for rhythm.

Researchers of the disk union say that the unemployment rate is 28.5% and 37.5% among young people.

High inflation has raged in Turkey in the past four years, which increases costs in several sectors, including education and child care, which undoubtedly have an impact on the choice of women to give birth or not.

Childcare in a public nursery costs up to $ 48 per month, the equivalent of 330 Turkish. A private nursery will cost from 100 to 1500 to Turkish per month.

He also destroyed young Turks who are increasingly avoiding a lifestyle centered on the family and opting rather for “personal comfort and individualism”.

In 2024, he also launched Family and Youth Fund, a government initiative to empower newlyweds. This was initially introduced in 2023 in response to the earthquake that rocked south-eastern Turkey and the parts of Syria.

The program offers young couples an interest -free loan of 150,000 Turkish Lira, with a repayment period of 48 months and a period of grace of two years.

Erdogan's scapegoat for women and modern society reflects a global phenomenon where leaders apparently do not manage to look at the situation as a whole, while they are trying to fight the decline. Feminists of South Korea and Japan have also criticized initiatives similar to their governments to encourage pregnancy, where high costs in life, the rise in misogyny and unemployment have reduced the chances of childbirth.