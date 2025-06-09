Aamir Khan opens why Imran Khan fought in Bollywood





Aamir Khan recently talked about a conversation he had with his nephew, the former Imran Khan actor, on the reasons for which he moved away from the action a decade ago. Aamir shared that Imran has always had a hard time feeling at home in the typical structure of consumer cinema. Although he impressed in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, Aamir thinks that Imran is not the kind of actor who is naturally integrated into the mold of conventional Bollywood films.

Aamir explained that Imran has always wanted to focus on action rather than the search for celebrity, and the typical roles of the “hero” have never felt good towards him. Describing the creative side of his nephew, Aamir said: “Yes, Imran has a certain creative instinct. He finds it difficult to integrate into the traditional construction we have. It is not its natural space. This is why he would do it very well in a film like Jaane Tu and Delhi Belly. He is not in his element. Person.

Imran appeared for the first time on the screen as a child artist, depicting the younger version of the character of Aamir Khan in classics like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, both led by Mansoor Khan. Years later, in 2008, he entered the spotlight as the main actor with the romantic tube Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na, where he played in front of Genelia d'Ubuza.

The last appearance of Imran on the big screen was in Katti beaten alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Since then, he has taken a break in the game.

