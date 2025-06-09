Harvard in talks with universities to welcome students struck by Donald Trumps Visa Clampdown





Harvard was in talks with major American and international universities to temporarily shelter his foreign students faced with prohibitions under President Donald Trumps Recladdown in college.

The leaders of the University of Chicago and the London Business School are among those who have had discussions on accommodating students accepted for the next academic year in Harvard, but who are now likely to be refused visas, according to the academics of the establishments.

Other American universities are examining ways to help their own current and incoming foreign students, in particular by moving them to campuses outside the country.

The Trump administration prohibited Harvard from accepting foreign students as part of its broader campaign against what it claims to be a liberal bias and anti -Semitism on American campuses. A judge temporarily frozen the order last week, delaying Trump's actions.

The administration has suspended the examination of all the visa requests of potential students seeking to study anywhere in the country when it intensifies the checks of the history, including social media. He also revoked visas and owned foreign students who, according to him, were involved in demonstrations, mainly against Israel for his war with Hamas in Gaza.

The campaign risks reducing the financing of institutions that have increased on the costs of more than 1.1 million foreign citizens studying in the United States. The majority of these students come from China and India. It is estimated that foreign students generate economic advantages of $ 45 billion a year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

NAFSA, a network of universities and individuals engaged in international education, has criticized an unacceptable aggression against an already deepened screening and monitoring process [which] creates a climate of uncertainty and fear.

Amit Sevak, head of ETS, who manages the largest English language test for foreign students who apply for universities in the United States, the Financial Times told a two-digit drop in the number of test requests.

What is happening right now with the fall semester just at the corner of the street is that some international students can withdraw, delay or go to applications elsewhere. The largest involvement will take place in 2026.

Harvard launched a new legal effort last week to block Trump's latest measures to prevent her from accepting international students.

Emergency plans are being developed to ensure that international students and academics can continue to continue their work at Harvard this summer and throughout the school year, said Alan Garber, president of Harvards.

Trump concentrated his fiercest attacks against Harvard, who accepts 27% of his students from abroad. But international students from universities across the country have expressed their fear that if they return home for the summer, they are not readmitted.

Suzanne Rivera, president of Macalester College of Minneapolis, a fifth student from overseas, launched a fundraising campaign with alumni and creates additional internships to support foreign students who decide not to leave the United States for the holidays.

Our concern at the moment is that these policy changes can erect obstacles that would prevent students from returning to campus or new registrants, she said.

Fear is widespread for international students among us that if they go home, they could encounter difficulties in trying to come in even if they have a valid visa.

New York University, Northeast and Hult are among universities with campuses from other countries, which allows them to reassign places abroad to non-American students if visa delays persist. Several others have branch campuses in Qatar.

Martin Boehm, executive vice-president of Hult International Business School, said that he had not yet seen visa problems with potential students.

I'm always super confident that everything works well.

However, the delegation of education at partner universities could produce complications due to different costs and academic standards, and uncertainty as to whether students can receive credit for the courses followed elsewhere.

Grant Cornwell, president of Rollins College in Florida, who holds around 10% of his student body abroad, said that the presence of foreign students offered more than financial advantages.

These prospects bring an enrichment in class which speaks directly of our mission: to ensure that students learn with and for people who see the world differently, he said.

Current and incoming students are anxious because they expect visa appointments for new crimes and renewals. We think there could be a scary effect for the following years.

