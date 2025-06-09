11 years of PM Modi: JP Nadda lists the key stages of economic growth, bad well-being, j & k focus and more | 10 points

While Prime Minister Narendra Moda finished 11 years as Prime Minister of India, the Minister of the Union and President of the BJP, JP Nadda, at a press conference on Monday, June 9, the main achievements of the government since 2014.

Here are 10 key points of Nadda's speech

On the economy of India The union appreciated the efforts of PM Modi towards the growth of the Indian economy. Over the past 11 years, we have jumped in fifth position from the 10th position in global economies. The new data from the IMF will lead us to the fourth position. We have been the fastest economy in the world, he said.

Well-being of SC, ST, OBC and women Developing social protection efforts for the marginalized community, Nadda has declared, over the past decade, we have worked with a deep concern for all sections of society, including the SC, ST and OBC communities. At the same time, we have actively promoted the vision of development led by women.

He also listed the main achievements and said that, due to the empowerment of Lakhpati divis to the promotion of self-assistance groups (SHG), the Modi government has made dedicated efforts to bring women, as well as the SC, ST and OBC communities, in the dominant national development. We have increased maternity leave from 12 to 26 weeks with a salary and promoted the development led by women, with excellent women in various fields, including space exploration (Chandrayaan). “”

Also read | 11 years of NDA: PM Modi says that India growth has been propelled by 140 CR.

Concentrate on the poor The Modi government has taken measures to eradicate poverty in the country, according to Nadda.

We did not come with the slogan of eradication of poverty, we have shown by doing well-being for the poor. When I speak of responsible government, we are talking about Gareeb Kalyan. Statistics are proof of this … 25 people in the country have come out of the poverty line. In this way, extreme poverty has been reduced by 80%, said the Minister of the Union.

Prime Minister Modi has changed the political culture of the country '', explains Nadda Speaking about change in Indian politics, Nadda said: “Prime Minister Modi has changed the country's policy and political culture. The country was eating 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing society was the norm. When I say that it changed the political culture of the country, this means a performance policy, a responsive and responsible government, with the policy of the report.”

Also read | Why did you invite PM Modi for G7 Summit? ': Carney answers, India should be

Approach covid-19 Nada said that Modi administration had demonstrated effective and decisive leadership during the COVVI-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that India had carried out the largest vaccination campaign worldwide, administering 220 crores of double -dose vaccines, which cannot be compared to other countries.

“We have demonstrated proactive governance through various operations such as operation Devi Shakti, Operation RAHAT, Operation MAITRI, Operation Vaccine MAITRI and Operation GANGA. Our COVID-19 management was exemplary, with the largest and fastest vaccination program … The way India responded to COVID-19, no other than the country could not do.

CHENABE CONCELLION By granting credit to PM Modi for the completion of the recently inaugurated Chenab bridge, Nadda said: “In 1995, at the time of Narasimha Rao Ji, the Chenab Bridge foundation stone was laid, Atal Ji declared a project of national importance and PM modified completed this project and dedicated it to the country on June 6, 2025.

Also read | With PM Modi on stage, Omar Abdullah recovers JK Statehood Pitch

Opposition criticism Taking a search of the previous government, Nadda said: “Before 2014, the government was full of corruption and a feeling of dominant negativity. But after 2014, under the direction of Prime Minister Modi, this feeling changed. Negativism has changed for optimism. Now people proudly say Modi Hai in Mumkin Hai.

Objective of Viksit Bharat Speaking about Viksit Bharat's objective, Nadda explained how the PM government ensured development by following best practices. “This is why all our policies focused on performance, transformation, reform …” said the Minister of Union.

In the past 11 years, we have advanced with the Mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, he added.

Also read | PM Modi warns the leaders of the BJP on the remarks on the Sindoor operation: report

JP Nada on Jammu and Cashmere On the main initiatives taken by the government led by the Prime Minister, to respond to the territory of the Union of Jammu-et-Cachemire, the president of the BJP stressed, the repeal of article 370, the country had accepted that this was not possible, but the Modi government deleted article 370 of Jammu-et-Cachemire.

He added, the participation rate in the Lok Sabha was 58.46%, while the participation rate in the elections of the Jammu-et-Cachemire Assembly was 63%. This change came due to the daring decision of the Modi government.

On other key initiatives Listed by other key initiatives introduced in the past 11 years, the States of Nadda, the abolition of Talaq has been a tragedy for women and humanity. Even Muslim countries did not have the Talaq triple system. Likewise, he noted other key initiatives introduced by the Modi government in the past 11 years, including the Act on the modification of WAQF, the Act on the Modification of Citizenship, Demonstization and the Reserve of Women.