Aamir Khan says that Imran Khan does not “suit” Bollywood for this reason

Aamir said that Imran was not comfortable with “Hérogiri”.

Aamir has thought about Imran's career.

Imran Khan, the nephew of the emblematic actor of Bollywood Aamir Khan, entered the Hindi Cinematographic Industry with important expectations. However, he disappeared from Bollywood after a short passage. In a recent conversation with Screen, Aamir said that Imran is not comfortable with Herogiri “and therefore has trouble adapting” to Bollywood.

Aamir Khan said: Imran has a certain creative instinct. He finds it difficult to integrate into the consumer construction that we have. It is not its natural space. This is why Hed does very well in a film like Jaane Tu and Delhi Belly. He is there in his element. “”

He added, but when you put him in an ordinary Hindi film, he's not going. He is not comfortable with Hérogiri. He wants to play a real person. Everyone offered him traditional films because he is beautiful. But he wants to be an actor, not a star. “”

Imran began his career as an actor as a child with brief roles in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, appearing alongside his uncle. His adult debut came in 2008 with Jaane you Jaane Na, who catapulted him to glory.

Directed by Abbas Tyrewala and produced by Aamir Khan, Jaane you yaane na was a young romantic comedy that resonated with the public. Imrans Portrait The sweet and sensitive I Singh Rathore, opposite Genelia Dsouza, gained it in recognition and the filmfare Award of the best male beginnings. His charm as a cleaning holder and his natural actor style made him an instant favorite among young people.

After his successful beginnings, Imran appeared in a series of romantic comedies and light films, including I Hate Luv Storys (2010), Break Ke Baad (2010) and the simple brother Ki Dulhan (2011). He imposed himself as a modern romantic hero, often playing the affable and slightly clumsy lover.

In 2011, Imran took a daring step with Delhi Belly, a dark comedy produced by Aamir Khan. The film was a critical and commercial success, emphasizing its versatility and its desire to experiment. He followed with EK Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012), a nuanced romantic drama that was moderately well received.

However, after 2012, Imrans' career began to decrease. Films like Matri Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013) and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013) have underperform at the box office. In the mid -2010s, he fell back from action, expressing dissatisfaction with the roles offered.

In recent years, Imran Khan has remained largely outside the spotlight, sometimes appearing in interviews or public events. In 2023, he referred to a possible return, arousing the interest of his fans. Although his Bollywood journey was brief, Imran Khan left a distinctive mark at a time when young romantic comedies were prospered.

