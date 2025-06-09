The deployment of the National Guard increases Trump's quarrel with California





In summary

The deployment by President Trump of California National Guard soldiers despite the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom increased tensions between the republican administration and the Democratic State.

When he took office, President Donald Trump said that California's policy and policies were directly in his views. He started with a list of so -called sanctuaries jurisdictions, a designation that includes the whole state, and has promised to undo them.

Since then, he has challenged California's approach to the environment, health care, education and LGBTQ rights, mainly before the Federal Court, there are four current prosecutions entitled State of California v. Trump, and 16 other than the state joined the president.

Last week, the conflict intensified when managers of the White House said that CNN Trump planned to reduce federal funding in California. Sunday, he sent the troops.

Trump has deployed hundreds of soldiers from the California National Guard in downtown Los Angeles as part of an action in application of continuous immigration throughout southern California, which entered its third day.

The mobilization, made on the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom and the mayor of Los Angeles, was the first time that a president has been calling for the National Guard since 1965, when Lyndon Johnson ordered the Alabama National Guard to protect the demonstrators of civil rights from Selma to Montgomery.

This is intentional chaos, said the mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, at a press conference. It was not necessary to federate the troops. And so having this here is really only a provocation and something that was not necessary in our city.

Newsom in an interview on MSNBC said that he had planned to continue the Trump administration during the deployment, alleging that Trump had broken the law by not giving the state before calling the National Guard.

He said he spoke with Trump around 1:30 am. Friday (probably on Saturday) and Trump did not mention the National Guard. Newsom said he tried to raise what was going on in Los Angeles, but Trump moved the conversation.

“He never mentioned the National Guard,” said Newsom.

The tensions of the city fell back in downtown Los Angeles, where the demonstrators faced the police on Sunday who pulled dozens of less lethal rounds trying to disperse people in the streets surrounding the 300 North Los Angeles Federal Building.

At least two autonomous vehicles were burnt down near the demonstration, and the police continued to point the rally with rubber balls until the end of the afternoon.

At one point, a demonstrator threw an object on the police line on the skirmish. In response, an officer pulled a foam projectile from a 40 mm grenade launcher. The projectile missed the person who threw the object and hit a neighboring woman in the head. She was sitting when she was struck.

Bill Essayli, American lawyer for the California central district, which includes Los Angeles, told KNBC-TV that immigration application agents were under constraint while carrying out raids in Paramount and Compton.

You have thousands of people who form and gather in crowds, emitted, attacking our agents, throwing stones, throwing eggs, throwing Molotov cocktails, said Essayli at the press station.

The demonstrators follow the ice agents

In Pasadena, on Sunday, a group of local activists was at the AC hotel in the city center of the cities, where they said they had located immigration agents as well as their vehicles parked in the garage next door.

About 350 people gathered on the largest intersection delimiting the hotel, holding signs that did not say here and f Ice.

We have obtained information that people staying here, the agents (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) who remained here, asked workers and chiefs and people who clean the chambers on their immigration status, said Jose Madera of the Organization Network of Day Labourer.

The demonstrators walk around the metropolitan detention center to protest against an ice raid on June 6, 2025. Photo of JW Hendricks by Calmatters

An employee of the restaurant in downtown Pasadena said that the workers of the hotel left in the morning or never arrived, obviously by the open parking lot of the street which would have been crowded by any other Sunday.

Many people have not presented themselves to their work, Airam Gurrola, 22, said.

Mercedes Woolsey de Pasadena said that the departure of hotel migrant workers was an omen of what the United States would look like less immigrant workers, and have committed to returning to the hotel demonstration until the immigration application agents left.

Be a threat, that's all we can do, said Woolsey. We want to make sure that the AC hotel knows that they have decided to do it and that we do not agree with it.

At the Urth Caff on the other side of the street, the indoor and outdoor brunch service continued without interruption.

Californian democrats condemn the raids

The climbing of the Trump administration could be a turning point for a state with the third voters of Trump in the country behind Texas and Florida.

Democratic politicians started the year quieter than usual resisting immigration resolution, and with the state faced with a budget deficit of several billion dollars, legislators and Newsom were old to lose federal funding. This was particularly true for Newsom, which depended on a relatively harmonious relationship with the federal government to assist the recovery of Los Angeles forest fires.

But Californian democrats have since given a more provocative tone. Last week, they advanced many invoices to discourage ice tours without a mandate in hospitals, schools and shelters. During the weekend, they condemned the raids and slowed down with demonstrators, especially after the federal agents arrested the president of the Union, David Huerta, during a confrontation with demonstrators outside a descent of immigration from a clothing company warehouse.

President Donald Trump listens to Governor Gavin Newsom when he arrived on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport before the President will not put on fire damage on January 24, 2025. Photo by Mark Schiefelbein, AP

Newsom sent a letter on Sunday afternoon to the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, asking the administration to withdraw the troops and to question the legality of their deployment.

It is currently not necessary that the National Guard will be deployed in Los Angeles, and to do so in this illegal way and for such a long period is a serious violation of state sovereignty which seems intentionally designed to ignite the situation, wrote the legal affairs secretary of Newsoms, David SAPP, in the letter.

The governor had already spoken to Trump on the phone for about 40 minutes Friday evening, a spokesman said.

The President of the Assembly, Robert Rivas, Democrat of Salinas, described the authoritarian aggression raids on our immigrant communities.

His counterpart in the state Senate, Healdsburg Democrat, Mike McGuire, said that the deployment of the National Guard is starting fascism again.

Workers are preparing for more sweeping

Marissa Nonce, director of the Garment Worker Worker World Center, based in Los Angeles, said that clothing workers were in shock after the immigration application agents are held 20 of them during an apparent atmosphere raid in the Citys fashion district. The amassing of downtown troops has been concerned with its members of a second raid.

The Garment Worker Center organized a Know-Yes-Rights seminar on Saturday, one day after the raid.

The participants wanted to know, how can we stop this, said Nuncio. How can we resist these attacks on our community? They wanted to know if it is sure to go to work, to go to church, to go to the clinic.

Clothing workers are particularly vulnerable because they are often used in illegal production facilities that appear and then disappear overnight. They are paid by the room, generally from 5 cents to 12 cents per clothing, a controversial practice which has drawn a meticulous examination of the legislature.

Their weekly wages to take away is around $ 300, or $ 5.50 per hour, paid in cash.

We believe that the best we can do is inform workers of what is going on, said Nuncio, and reminding them that they have the power of their rights.

Calmatters journalists, Sergio Olmos and Mikhail Zinshteyn, contributed to this story.

