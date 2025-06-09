Politics
Cards show Russian territory that China could annex in the middle of the “suspicion” of the FSB
Russia fears that China can annex part of its farm region, including the port city of Vladivostok, and beyond, according to a document disclosed by the Federal Security Service (FSB).
The eight -page internal FSB document, obtained by The New York Times, reveals that despite the external projection of Russian president Vladimir Putin of warm ties with Chinese chief Xi Jinping, he fears that Beijing “tries to encroach” on Russian territory.
Nowsweek contacted the Kremlin and the Chinese Embassy in Washington to comment by e-mail.
Why it matters
The emergence of the document brings to the backdrop of a changing alliance between Moscow and Beijing. The two countries have exercised closer links in recent years, despite the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Putin and Xi declaring a “limitless partnership” in 2022.
According to the Times The document disclosed “gives the most detailed sight behind the scenes to this day of the thought of Russian counter-espionage on China” “and describes” a battle of intelligence “tense and in dynamic development in the shadows between the two external nations”.
What to know
The undated document seems to have been written at the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to the Times. A previously unknown unit of the FSB qualified China in the “enemy” document and constituting a serious threat to Russian national security.
The report highlights the deep -depth distrust of Russia towards China through their shared border of 2,615 miles, and emphasizes how Chinese nationalists have long challenged the nineteenth -century treaties in which Russia has acquired vast territories, including what is now Vladivostok.
Vladivostok was sold to Tsarist Russia in 1860 under the Beijing Treaty, which established the border between China and Russia along the Amur and Ussuri rivers, as indicated on NowsweekCards in this article. This agreement granted control of Russia from Vladivostok, a key port city of the Russian Far East.
According to the FSB, China has sought to strengthen its historic claims in the Russian Far East by looking for traces of “Chinese peoples” in the region. In 2023, the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources demanded that new cards use Chinese names for Vladivostok and seven other cities in the region. The document suggests that China could try to influence local opinion to support its story.
The FSB memo also alleges that Chinese intelligence agents are interested in the Arctic and the North Sea route, located by the north coast of Russia. The route, which considerably reduces the shipping time between Asia and Europe, would allow China to export its goods more effectively.
In addition to territorial concerns, Putin's security service is concerned about Chinese intelligence recruits Russian spies, attempts to seize sensitive military technology and collect information on Russia operations in Ukraine to learn more about Western technology and war.
“The document describes mistrust and suspicion on both sides of the relationship,” reported the publication, noting that China performs polygraphic tests on its agents as soon as they return home. Beijing would also have tightened the control of around 20,000 Russian students who study in China and sought to recruit married Russians to Chinese citizens as potential spies.
What people say
Paul Kolbe, principal researcher at the Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, which served for 25 years in the direction of CIA operations, including in Russia, told the Times: “To return to the old adage, there is nothing like intel friendly services. You do not have to scratch very deeply in the Russian soldiers or the head of Intels to deeply suspect China. In the long term, China is, despite the unlimited partnership and their usefulness, also a potential threat.”
What happens next
Externally, Putin and Xi should continue to project an image of close links. Last month, they signed a joint declaration committing to “deepen” their partnership after having held talks in Moscow.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/map-russian-territory-china-annex-fsb-2082706
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Pentagon deploys 700 American navies in Los Angeles in the midst of immigration demonstrations | US military
- Coco Gauff talks about French Open Win, Aryna Sabalenka's post-match comments and overcoming self-doubt
- La Protests – How did we get here?
- Trump sends the navies to the, double the number of national guard | Donald Trump News
- ESPN predicts Big Ten Order of Finish for 2025 Football season college
- Four confirmed measles cases in Navajo County, first in Arizona this year
- BJP greets 11 Goldenyears de Modi as a PM | Latest news from India
- Bara JP supports Jokowi to join PSI but think of Ketum's position
- The UK avoids criticizing the seizure of Israel on the British flag aid boat against Gaza.
- International Cricket Council Hall of Fame
- Trump announces $ 1,000 accounts funded by the government for American babies | Donald Trump
- PM greets world leaders on Eidul Azha