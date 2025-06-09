Cards show Russian territory that China could annex in the middle of the “suspicion” of the FSB

Russia fears that China can annex part of its farm region, including the port city of Vladivostok, and beyond, according to a document disclosed by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The eight -page internal FSB document, obtained by The New York Times, reveals that despite the external projection of Russian president Vladimir Putin of warm ties with Chinese chief Xi Jinping, he fears that Beijing “tries to encroach” on Russian territory.

Nowsweek contacted the Kremlin and the Chinese Embassy in Washington to comment by e-mail.

Why it matters

The emergence of the document brings to the backdrop of a changing alliance between Moscow and Beijing. The two countries have exercised closer links in recent years, despite the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Putin and Xi declaring a “limitless partnership” in 2022.

According to the Times The document disclosed “gives the most detailed sight behind the scenes to this day of the thought of Russian counter-espionage on China” “and describes” a battle of intelligence “tense and in dynamic development in the shadows between the two external nations”.

What to know

The undated document seems to have been written at the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to the Times. A previously unknown unit of the FSB qualified China in the “enemy” document and constituting a serious threat to Russian national security.

The report highlights the deep -depth distrust of Russia towards China through their shared border of 2,615 miles, and emphasizes how Chinese nationalists have long challenged the nineteenth -century treaties in which Russia has acquired vast territories, including what is now Vladivostok.

Vladivostok was sold to Tsarist Russia in 1860 under the Beijing Treaty, which established the border between China and Russia along the Amur and Ussuri rivers, as indicated on NowsweekCards in this article. This agreement granted control of Russia from Vladivostok, a key port city of the Russian Far East.

According to the FSB, China has sought to strengthen its historic claims in the Russian Far East by looking for traces of “Chinese peoples” in the region. In 2023, the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources demanded that new cards use Chinese names for Vladivostok and seven other cities in the region. The document suggests that China could try to influence local opinion to support its story.

The FSB memo also alleges that Chinese intelligence agents are interested in the Arctic and the North Sea route, located by the north coast of Russia. The route, which considerably reduces the shipping time between Asia and Europe, would allow China to export its goods more effectively.

In addition to territorial concerns, Putin's security service is concerned about Chinese intelligence recruits Russian spies, attempts to seize sensitive military technology and collect information on Russia operations in Ukraine to learn more about Western technology and war.

“The document describes mistrust and suspicion on both sides of the relationship,” reported the publication, noting that China performs polygraphic tests on its agents as soon as they return home. Beijing would also have tightened the control of around 20,000 Russian students who study in China and sought to recruit married Russians to Chinese citizens as potential spies.

What people say

Paul Kolbe, principal researcher at the Harvard's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, which served for 25 years in the direction of CIA operations, including in Russia, told the Times: “To return to the old adage, there is nothing like intel friendly services. You do not have to scratch very deeply in the Russian soldiers or the head of Intels to deeply suspect China. In the long term, China is, despite the unlimited partnership and their usefulness, also a potential threat.”

What happens next

Externally, Putin and Xi should continue to project an image of close links. Last month, they signed a joint declaration committing to “deepen” their partnership after having held talks in Moscow.