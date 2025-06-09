Avoid the impression of “father to seize children's chairs”, it is advisable to Jokowi not to be president of the PSI

Jakarta, Kompas.com – Former president Joko Widodo is advisable not to occupy the president of the president (Ketum) of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) even if he prefers the party with the UNI Development Party (PPP).

The political observer and director of the Indonesian Committee for Surveillance of Independent Elections (KIPP), Jojo Rohi, said that the post Jokowi In the president of Ketum, will bring negative perceptions of the public.

“PSI has now become Jokowi's” membership “because Jokowi's political actions are important in the elections in 2024 yesterday. However, in the standard of relevance, Jokowi should not remain in the president of Ketum. Because public perception will be negative against PSI and Jokowi”.

Read also: PSI Open after Jokowi rejects the PPP Ketum position

He revealed that the first negative perception was the possibility of the emergence of the impression of “father seized the child's chair”, where his youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, had already held the post.

Especially according to him, the control of the PSI does not have to sit as a Ketum.

“It is only enough for his child. So the honorary council is more than sufficient. It is enough to define the important authority of the honorary council in the announcement / art of the party,” he said.

Another impression is to change picture PSI which is a youth feast.

So far, he said, Kaesang was a young figure, according to picture which was built by the party.

Read also: Jokowi refuses to be president of PPP, Andy Budiman: PSI is the house of Jokowi

“The rise of Kaesang as Ketum is to build picture PSI as a party for young people. The political market share is a millennial group and Gen Z. If Jokowi becomes Ketum, picture The party that was built will disperse, “said Jojo.

Previously, previously reported, Jokowi responded to his speech on the appointment as president of the United Development Party (PPP) before the PPP 2025 conference.

Firmly, Jokowi said he was not interested.

“No. In PPP, I think that many candidates for the President General are much better, who have the capacity, the capacity, have skills,” said Jokowi when he is met in Solo, Central Java, Friday (6/6/2025).

According to Jokowi, many names of PPP figures are worthy of directing the party bearing the Ka'ba.

Read also: Jokowi prefers PSI, PPP: good ethical and moral policy

He considered that it was not better than the internal executives of the PPP who had become candidates for the potential presidency.

“There are a lot of candidates who circulate a lot. Many,” he added.

At the same time, Jokowi made an interesting statement by calling the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) as his political choice.

“I'm just in Psi,” he said, smiling.

When asked if he was possible that he joined other political parties outside the PSI, Jokowi claimed not to think about it.

“Yes, I don't know. In PSI, I was still nominated,” he said with casualness.



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

