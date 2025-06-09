



Fort Bragg, NC (WBTV) – President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina this week to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Trump will be joined by defense secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll when he appeared in Fort Bragg on Tuesday, June 10.

A press release said that its appearance at the North Carolina Military Base will honor the courageous Warriors ready to defend freedom at some point and recognize their lasting commitment to the security and values ​​of the Americas.

The event will celebrate past and current soldiers, live military demonstrations, musical performance and remarks of senior military leaders.

Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. with the celebration that should start at 4 p.m., information about how to register can be found here.

Trumps on June 10, the visit to the state of Tar Heel will be at least his second since he resumed the office earlier this year. He came to the west of North Carolina by Hélène only four days after her inauguration in January.

Shortly after, the inauguration of Trumps came to change Fort Bragg's name in mid-February. Hegseth signed a memorandum on February 10 which ordered that the name of the base was brought back to Fort Bragg, only a few years after its very liberty renames.

Folder photo – President Trump will attend a 250th anniversary celebration for the American army at Fort Bragg on June 10, 2025. (AP) History of Fort Bragg

While the base has returned to her old name, the person for whom he was renamed is not the same.

The fort was originally opened under the name of Camp Bragg in September 1918. He was appointed after Braxton Bragg, from North Carolina, who was a Confederate General and previously acquired a fame as an American military hero during the American-Mexican war.

Camp Bragg became a strong bragg in 1922, and a century later, became a very liberty after the congress adopted an act in 2021 which ordered the Ministry of Defense to delete all the names, symbols, exhibitions, monuments and accessories which honored any person affiliated with the Confederate States of America. The name of Fort Liberty became official in 2023.

Now, a few years later, the base is again known as Fort Bragg. This time, however, the name honors PFC. Roland L. Bragg, who obtained the Silver star and Purple Heart for his actions during the Battle of Ballement during the Second World War.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defense said that the most recent name change underlines the heritage of the facilities to recognize those who have shown extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation.

According to the base website, Fort Bragg has around 57,000 soldiers, 11,000 civilian employees and 23,000 family members – figures that make it one of the largest military complexes in the world.

Fort Bragg is home to several units, including the 82nd airborne division.

Read also: the historic base of the American army in North Carolina has changed the name

