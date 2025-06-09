On the way to Canada for the G7, the stopover of the PM Modprre in Cyprus is planned: sources





Nicosia / New Delhi, June 9 (Socialnews.xyz) in another sign of the growing awareness of India for the countries of the Mediterranean region, in particular those in the Turkey district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make a brief stopover in Cyprus on the way to Canada for participation in the G7 summit, of the sources indicated on Monday. The summit of the group of seven countries (G7) should be held in Alberta from June 15 to 17 and Cyprus is strongly considered as a refueling stopover, cited the senior officials. Prime Minister Modi could also organize bilateral discussions with the country's main leaders during his short stay, they revealed.





The region remains engulfed in conflicts while Greece and Cyprus have repeatedly called the “provocative actions” of Ankara and accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of making expansionist movements that have invented many more countries in the continent and beyond. Turkey has been criticized for expanding its oil and gas exploration plans in the territorial waters of Greece and carried out drilling activities in the maritime economic areas of Cyprus. India-Cyprus relations have strengthened in the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who declared that the two countries share rich legacies of ancient civilizations which have influenced by millennia. India has also maintained its position of principle on the question of Cyprus, repeatedly reiterating its commitment to a bi-zonal bi-zone federation based on the United Nations resolutions as a solution. “In modern times, our relationship dates back to the era of independence, when our founding fathers supported the struggle for the freedom of Cyprus. And, Cyprus also has always made the reciprocity of his warmth and his friendship. The peacekeeping force in Cyprus. Nicosia, who shares with New Deli, the common objective of provoking early reform of the United Nations, supported India's request for a permanent seat in an extended United Nations Security Council. In December 2022, during his visit to Nicosie, the Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of Affairs, Jaishankar, said that the Mediterranean will see more from India in the future and that the relationship with Cyprus will be an anchor in India's efforts. After having signed three important bilateral agreements in Nicosia, including a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on defense and military cooperation, Jaishankar had listed seven key areas in which Cyprus and India should work. It included finance, expedition, tourism, knowledge economy, mobility flows, third -country projects and Mediterranean collaboration. “The Mediterranean is a region of growing interest in us … If you look at our other relations in recent years with countries of the Mediterranean in the North and South, there has been a very visible intensification of links,” said Jaishankar while addressing a business business event in Limassol, the second largest city of Cypre, on December 30, 2022. “This region will see more from India in the future and when this will happen, the relationship with Cyprus will be an anchor in our efforts,” he said. EAM also noticed that, given to what extent India and Cyprus are comfortable, the two countries can also plan to work together in third countries. “This could be in Africa or other parts of the world where we both have a historic presence, networking or comfort levels,” he said at the event which was also assisted by the Minister of Cyprus for Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister of the country. Source: IANS About Gopi Gopi Adusumilli is a programmer. He is the editor -in -chief of Socialnews.xyz and president of Agk Fire Inc. He likes to design websites, develop mobile applications and publish press articles on current events from various authenticated sources of information. Regarding writing, he likes to write about current global policy and Indian films. His future plans include the development of Socialnews.xyz in a news website that has no biases or judgment towards any. It can be attached to [email protected] Like that: As Loading…

