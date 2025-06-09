Trump stumbles to Air Force One: Donald Trump stumbles on Air Force One Steps, the Internet says “time for a wheelchair”. Watch the video





US President Donald Trump stumbled by climbing the Air Force steps on Sunday – something he laughed at the former president Joe Biden once. The incident occurred in Morristown, New Jersey, while Trump climbed the plane to Washington, DC the president fell in a stumble as he climbed the stairs to get on the Air Force One, but he quickly corrected.

Trump grabbed the handrail when his left foot caught the edge with a step. He stumbled, but went out with one hand on the stairs and quickly recovered while he was heading for the top.

Also read: “ Good Night, and Good Luck 'on CNN: How to watch the Broadway game of George Clooney for free strength on Air Forcetrump has tripped on the stairs of the Air Force One Sunday (June 8) before the departure of Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. Trump was accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who climbed on the plane en route to Camp David after talking about journalists in Hagerstown, Maryland.— Chrisdjackson (@chrisdjackson) Live Events Not Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also tommmed while riding on the Air Force. However, the president quickly recovered, but the video of what could have been a fall in the plantation of the face has become viral on social media platforms. Joe Bidens Verbal Slips frequently attracted the attention of Trump and his supporters in the previous administration. Now these moments continue to strengthen the current accounts on its age. In 2023, Trump and his supporters made fun of Biden after having stumbled and fell on his knees during the Air Force diploma ceremony in Colorado. Trump described the fall as “not inspiring” for those who witnessed it, but added: “I hope he was not injured. I hope he was not injured … You don't want that.” He remembered the moment when he had to walk carefully in a ramp at the army graduation ceremony in 2020, comparing it to “Re-surfes

“Everything is crazy, you have to be careful, you don't want even if you have to tip a ramp,” said Trump.

The president also declared in 2023 that “Joe Biden could not even set up a staircase on Air Force One and that he cannot bring together two sentences” because he called the incompetent Biden administration.

How social media reacted the social media users quickly had to make fun of the president, in particular in the light of his past remarks mocking his predecessor for similar trips.

It's time to get an old man Trump for a wheelchair, wrote the political commentator Ron Filipkowski on X. Northwestern Law-Professor Jason Desanto added: More beta energy. The political strategist Marco Frieri joked, cannot wait all the books and wall blank with a wall.

Journalist Aaron Rapar said that when Joe Biden did things like that, Fox would play the clips again and again as if it was as important as the landing of the Moon. RC Huffman joked, I am surprised that he did not replace these staircases with any portable escalator.

Read also: Massive equivalent of dust storm the size of 48 American states seen to Florida from space

“If it were Biden, there would be news from the RN on TV media networks,” said a user. While another wrote, “the media will say nothing of its mental acuity.”

An X user said, “Donald Trump cannot set up a staircase, he is unfit to be president. … Do I do it well?” “Trump stumbles when the Air Force One boarding. Joe Biden Vibes or perhaps the characteristics of the double body,” said another.

“When Biden did this, it was wall cover for days on the right-wing media and has established a story. What do you want to bet, he will not be mentioned now that Trump did the same. The journey of human beings imagine this,” said another user.

Read also: JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon, threatens to dismiss employment analysts, says: “If you accept a position with another company …”

Some social media users on X (formerly Twitter) have torn Trump for tripping, and some wondered if IA images had been generated by AI.

An X user said sarcastically that Trump “thought of Elon [Musk]”When he won a reference to a bitter quarrel which broke out between the pair which seems to have ended the comfortable relationship with which they appreciated in the first months of the president's second mandate in office.

