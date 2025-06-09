What's going on with the American-Chinoise trade meeting in London? Deseret News

The best trade officials in the United States and China began new talks in London on Monday

The meeting follows a call on Friday between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

The temporary agreement last month collapsed in the midst of the charges on each side

The best trade officials in the United States and China gathered in London on Monday, the second meeting of this type in the last month and a aiming to repress the growing tensions between the two superpowers on prices and other trade policies.

The meeting started only a few days after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is committed to an prolonged telephone conversation, after which Trump offered an optimistic download on the conversation.

I have just concluded a very good phone call with President XI, from China, discussing certain subtleties of our recently carried out and accepted operations, Trump said on Social truth Last Friday. The call lasted about an hour and a half and led to a very positive conclusion for the two countries. There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will come together shortly in a place to be determined.

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the trade secretary Howard Lunick and the US trade representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer directs the US delegation and the first reports on talks were optimistic.

The director of the national economic council, Kevin Hassett, told CNBCS on Monday on Monday Squawk box That the United States sought to confirm China restoring the flows of critical minerals.

The goal of the meeting today is to make sure they are serious, but to literally get handful … and to get this thing behind us, said Hassett.

He added that he expected it to be a short meeting with a large solid handshake.

Will a new trade agreement be concluded?

While managers of the White House reported expectations for a positive result of the last series of talks, some trade experts predicted that the road to a new American-Chinese agreement could be long.

Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist in the management of PinPoint assets, told CNBC that he could take months for trade tensions to be resolved.

I do not really have very strong expectations for these commercial negotiations … I doubt that they will be able to reach an agreement very soon, he said CNBC Monday.

There could be a certain resolution on specific issues, such as a rare land, for example, China has already announced that it would grant some permits of foreign companies which would require imports. Now, this kind of temporary solution, we could see part of this get out. But I doubt that we have a complete solution from this dialogue in the United Kingdom, added Zhang.

Which led to a new series of discussions

Despite an American-Chinese temporary trade agreement from talks held on May 12 in Geneva, Switzerland, tensions occurred earlier this month after Trump accused China of raping the terms of the agreement.

The bad news is that China, perhaps without surprise for some, has completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy! Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Last week, before the appeal between Trump and Xi, China retaliated on Trumps said that the Asian country was in violation of a new trade agreement, which contracted that the United States itself was undergoing the agreement with new sanctions.

A declaration by the Ministry of Commerce of Chinas published last Monday said that the actions of the Trump administration seriously undermine the existing consensus against the economic and commercial talks of Geneva, and seriously damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinas.

Chinese officials have also underlined the recent signaling of the United States on the new potential regulations for advanced microchips and the revocation of American visas for Chinese students, by CBS NewsAs proof that the United States acted in bad faith following the trade agreement.

Trump's complaints flowed from his concerns about China's export rules on rare earth minerals.

China controls 90% of the production capacity of rare earth elements in the world and, according to the American energy departmentMinerals play an essential role in American national security, energy independence and economic growth. Many advanced technologies have components made from rare earth materials such as magnets, batteries, phosphores and catalysts.