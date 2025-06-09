Erdogan, May 14 in Tirana – Telegraph





Turkey Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tirana on May 14, with the aim of intensifying relations between Albania and Turkey, with a special economic objective. This was officially confirmed to Top Channel by the Turkish Embassy of Tirana. We learn that the two cabinets, that of Prime Minister Rama and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, put the final touch on the details of this visit. Part of the agenda of Erdogan meetings in Tirana is also the holding of a speech in the Albanian parliament. This visit to the head of the Turkish executive in Tirana comes after two meetings held with Prime Minister Rama in Istanbul, the first in May 2013 and the second on August 3, 2013, where Rama declared that “the meeting with Prime Minister Erdogan was the continuation of a conversation began to establish together the stages of cooperation between Albania and Turkey, which will be cooperation with an intensity before”. The Turkish Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Tirana accompanied by the most important ministers in his cabinet. It is not yet known whether a joint meeting will take place between the two governments, to advance more what Prime Minister EDI Rama has qualified the rise in relations with Turkey at previously unknown levels. Unconfirmed sources say that at the Rama-Erdogan meeting, the possibility of receiving a gentle loan from Turkey, which amounts to millions of dollars, should also be discussed. After coming to power, Edi Rama stressed the importance of relations with Italy, Greece and Turkey, as a strategic partners of Albania. /Telegraph/



