“Golden period” or “propaganda”: BJP, Spar Congress as a NDA government of the Modi PM ends 11 years in power | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi scored on Monday 11 years of his “Seva” presenting India Vikas Yatra under his government NDA Guded by the principle of “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vikas Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. “” The Prime Minister told X to declare that during the 11 years of his government – “India has undergone a decade of remarkable transformation through various sectors, motivated by the principles of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan. The Government of the NDA has brought broken changes with speed, scale and sensitivity.” The BJP celebrated the opportunity with a song “Safar Chal Raha Hai, Desh Badal Raha Hai …” While the leaders of the NDA, including the Union ministers, praised the 11 -year gold rule.BJP's acclamations were countered with net attacks from the opposition ranks, led by the Congress, which allegedly alleged that the government had only “coated the dictatorship ink” on each page of the Constitution during these 11 years. While the chief of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge accused the “BJP-RSS of weakening all the constitutional institutions and of attacking their autonomy”, Rahul Gandhi said that during the eleven years of the Modi government, there was no responsibility, no change, only propaganda. The head of the opposition to Lok Sabha said that the center had stopped talking about the present and now sells dreams of 2047.'Viksit bharat ka amrit kaal' vs 'jhoote vikaas ke vaade'The 11 -year completion also marked a book against combat. The center has published an electronic book, Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal: Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan Ke 11 Saal, on his achievements in all sectors in the past 11 years under the direction of PM Modi.The year 2025 mark 11 years of the Narendra Modis government of the government. These 11 years have been devoted to inclusive, progressive and sustainable development of development. Prime Minister Modi's government was firm in its commitment to create equity and opportunities for all citizens. Prime Minister Modi introduced the development policy – Vikasvaad – in the dominant current, which makes it a focal point around political discourse and political action is now running, “said his introduction.Divided into 14 chapters, The Book Covers Issues Ranging from Schemes for the Poor and Marginalized, Farmer Welfare, Economy, Healthcare, Women/Youth Empowerment, Development Infrastructure, Tech Revolution, Ease-OF-Living for Middle Class, the Progress Made in Northeast, National Security and Foreign Policy, Environment and Sustainability Initiatives, and Preservation and Propagation of the Country's Rich Culture and HeritageSince he assumed his functions in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has remained firm in his determination to maintain India first in each formulation and policy action. This resolution is obvious in the treatment of governments of external and interior security, economic management, empowerment regimes for marginalized groups, cultural conservation efforts, etc., he said.Congress ATCKE this by publishing a booklet to highlight the rate of stagnated growth, the increase in hunger and the “uninformed promises” of the Modi government in the past 11 years. The secretary general of the congress, Jairam Ramesh, in an article on X, said that the booklet, '11 Saal, Jhoothe Vikaas Ke Vade ', commemorates “some of the greatest lies of this government”.Addressing a press conference, the director of the AICC research department, Rajeev Gowda, who prepared the booklet, said: “This government is very good in false news and propaganda. It is our opposition work to make people know this sinister reality.”He said that to expose the BJP on his promises, the party published two sets of documents. The booklet, “EK AUR BAAR JUMLA SARKAR,” he said, examines the promises made by the BJP in its 2024 manifesto, and has since made. The other, he said, is '11 Saal Jhoota Vikaas Ke Vaade ', which is a “detailed exhibition” of the “hollow promises” of the BJP.War of wordsWhile the leaders of the BJP and its allies welcomed the 11 -year rule of PM Modi, the opposition parties targeted the government of the NDA. The Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah, praised Modi government on Monday as a “golden period” in the public service. Shah said that when Prime Minister Modi took over the country's reins in 2014, there had been a political paralysis in the country.The Minister of the Interior of the Union said that this new India under amendment is increasing quickly towards development and autonomy with the power of reform, realization and transformation.The senior BJP official and Minister of the Union, Nitin Gadkari, said that as part of Modi's “visionary management”, India has undergone a historical transformation based on SEVA (Service), good governance and inclusive development.“From the empowerment of women, young people and farmers to the modernization of infrastructure and health care, Bharat’s progress has been rapid and large. With world leadership, an autonomous economy and an approach focused on people, India stands on the world stage, “he said.Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that India was well equipped and unshakable in its determination to protect its territorial integrity, while the Union ministers welcomed the Prime Minister's management.The 11 years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be written in gold letters for the positive changes he has made, said BJP president JP Nadda.The Congress has said that the Modi government in the past 11 years has brought a blow to democracy, the economy and the country's social fabric. In an article on X, the president of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge allegedly alleged that the government had “coated only the dictatorship ink” on each page of the Constitution during these 11 years.“The BJP-RSS has weakened all constitutional institutions and attacked their autonomy,” he said. Kharge said efforts are constantly made to disseminate an environment of “hatred, threats and fear”.Rahul Gandhi allegedly alleged that 11 years of Modi government were “without responsibility or change” but only on “propaganda”.In an article on X, Rahul Gandhi said that instead of talking about the present, the government of the BJP “sells dreams of 2047”.“While the Modi government celebrates 11 years of” service “, the reality of the country is reflected in the new tragic from Mumbai – several people died after falling from a train. Indian railways are the backbone of people's life, but today it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos, “said Rahul Gandhi.“Eleven years of government Modi = no responsibility, no change, only propaganda. Who will see what the country is confronted today? I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish the injured rapid recovery,” he added.Eight passengers heading for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) fell from an excessively congested train at Mumbra station in the Thane district on Monday, central railways said on Monday.The Samajwadi party party Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP governments in the center and Uttar Pradesh.While the BJP celebrates 11 years of the Modi government, Yadav questioned the government about the issue of education, employment and economic activities.The head of the SP also allegedly allegedly allegedly a lack of coordination between the central governments and the BJP Uttar, citing their current diets.(With agency entries)