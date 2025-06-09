



Scotland, Wales and the rest of England have given three times more money than the capital since 2018, but have transported fewer passengers

According to the rest of England, the capital has barely received a third of national financing on national transport in the United Kingdom, but the capital has barely received a third of the quantity of national financing of government transport. A ventilation of public spending compiled last July and presented in Parliament shows that if the capital received an average of 10 billion per year during the 2018/19 to 2022/23 financial year, for transport, the rest of the country received 29.7 billion – almost three times more. However, an average of only 3.2 billion trips from passengers by public transport per year was carried out outside London, against one of the four billion in the capital – a figure 20% higher over a period in which London received less than 34% of the overall transport of transport granted to the rest of the United Kingdom. The figures seem to contradict complaints made by a reflection group based in the north of England and published today in a national newspaper, which the capital has received more than its fair share of public transport expenditure. This analysis uses calculations based on investment by responsible for the resident population, rather than on the number of people who actually make public transport trips. London public transport networks much more used than those of other cities, both by its resident population of around nine million people and one million or more other people who enter the capital daily, for work or leisure, and move around him by bus or rail. For example, the northern line of London Underground measures 36 miles long compared to the entire Metrolink from Manchester at 64 miles, but it supports 294 million passenger trips per year, against only 42 million for the entire Manchester network. Onlondon.co.uk offers unique coverage, without Advertis and without paying politics, development and culture of capitals. Support the website and its writers for only 5 per month or 50 per year and get things that others will not do. Detailshere. FollowDave Hill on Bluesky. Related

