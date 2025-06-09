



The delegations of seniors expected to discuss fragile prices in order to avoid the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

The high-level delegations of the United States and China must meet in London to try to save a fragile tariff agreement and avoid a possible trade war which has already turned the world economy and has aroused fears of recession. Monday's meeting follows negotiations in Geneva last month which led to a temporary respite in the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world. However, the agreement to suspend most of the prices 100% and more than everyone has imposed on the other for 90 days was followed by beards drawn by both sides. US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet a Chinese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng in a place not disclosed in the British capital. The meeting should be fine, American president Donald Trump, who announced on Friday the talks after a telephone call with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on social networks. We want China and the United States to continue to move forward with the agreement that was concluded in Geneva, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Sunday. While the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, reiterated that he was not involved in talks in London, said a spokesperson, a trade war is in the interests of Nobodys, we therefore welcome these talks. The meeting comes just a few days after Trump and Xi held their first publicly recognized telephone call since the Republican returned to the White House in January. Trump said the appeal of Thursdays had reached a very positive conclusion. The American president had previously accused China of violating the Geneva Agreement and described Xi as difficult to conclude an agreement. XI was quoted by the state agency led by the State, Xinhua, saying that correcting the course of the large ship of Sino-Us relations forces us to direct and define management. Stressing the impact of the trade war, data on customs published Monday showed that Chinese exports to the United States dived from 34.5% in annual shift in May, the strongest decline since the triggering of the Pandemic COVID-19. However, the stock markets in Asia, including in China, increased on Monday before the new series of talks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/6/9/us-and-china-to-take-second-shot-at-averting-trade-war-in-london-talks

