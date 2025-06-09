PM Modi on 11 years of “seva”





New Delhi Prime Minister on June 9 (Ians), Narendra Modi, said India has witnessed rapid transformations over various sectors in the past 11 years, and the NDA government, guided by the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, provoked employer changes with speed, scale and sensitivity. The 11 -year marking of the Government of the NDA at the Center, Prime Minister Modi went to social networks on Monday to highlight the efforts made in the key sectors. India has suffered a remarkable decade of transformation, motivated by the principles of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan, he said. Prime Minister Modi said there was a clear accent on good governance and transformation. Propelled by the blessings and the collective participation of 140 Indian crores, India has experienced rapid transformations in various sectors. Guided by the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, the government of the NDA has made changes distributed with speed, scale and sensitivity, Prime Minister Modi wrote on his post X. He said that from economic growth to social elevation, governments have focused on advances in people, inclusive and versatile. India today is not only the great economy with the fastest growth, but also a key world voice on urgent issues such as climate action and digital innovation. We are proud of our collective success, but at the same time, we are looking with hope, confidence and renewed resolution to build a Bharat Viksit! said the Prime Minister. PM Modi shared links on Indias Vikas Yatra, presented through videos, infographics and interesting articles on the Namo application, and urged people to explore them. He has said that the past 11 years has made many positive changes and stimulated ease of life. The Namo application guides you through this transformer trip in an innovative way, through interactive games, quizs, surveys and other formats of this type that inform, engage and inspire. Take a look, the PM Modi shared and urged people to participate. The center has published an electronic book, Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal: Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan Ke 11 Saal, on his achievements in all sectors in the past 11 years under the direction of PM Modi. The year 2025 mark 11 years of the Narendra Modis government of the government. These 11 years have been devoted to inclusive, progressive and sustainable development of development. Prime Minister Modi's government was firm in its commitment to create equity and opportunities for all citizens. Prime Minister Modi has brought the development policy – Vikasvaad – in the dominant current, which makes it the focal point around which political discourse and political action turns, “said his introduction Divided into 14 chapters, The Book Covers Issues Ranging from Schemes for the Poor and Marginalized, Farmer Welfare, Economy, Healthcare, Women/Youth Empowerment, Development Infrastructure, Tech Revolution, Ease-OF-Living for Middle Class, the Progress Made in Northeast, National Security and Foreign Policy, Environment and Sustainability Initiatives, and Preservation and Propagation of the Country's Rich Culture and Heritage Since he assumed his functions in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has remained firm in his determination to maintain India first in each formulation and policy action. This resolution is obvious in the treatment of governments of external and interior security, economic management, empowerment regimes for marginalized groups, cultural conservation efforts, etc., he said. –Ans Dpb

