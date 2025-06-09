PSI is open after Jokowi rejects the position of Ketum PPP





Jakarta, kompas.com – The door of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) is increasingly open after the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Reject the proposal to become president of the UNI development party (PPP). Even in his solo rejection, Jokowi joked to choose Psi just. The rejection of the PPP was welcomed with open arms by PSI, which was ready to welcome the former executive of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P). “All PSI executives and administrators are ready to welcome Mr. Jokowi if he joins PSI. However, PSI is the house of Pak Jokowi. Our door is wide open for him,” said PSI vice-president on Monday). Read also: Jokowi in anies, the big names that should be pp Savior He said, from the start, the PSI was founded to support Jokowi. The party which is currently led by Kaesang Pangarep will continue to support Jokowi's vision and mission in the future. “We will continue to fight for the vision and mission of Mr. Jokowi about the progress of Indonesia,” said Andy. “Many best candidates” Previously, Jokowi responded to the speech of his appointment as PPP President before PPP conference 2025. Firmly, Jokowi said he was not interested. “No. In PPP, I think that many candidates for the President General are much better, who have the capacity, the capacity, have skills,” said Jokowi when he is met in Solo, Central Java, Friday (6/6/2025). According to Jokowi, many names of PPP figures deserve to lead the party carrying the Kaaba. He considered that it was not better than the internal executives of the PPP who had become candidates for the potential presidency. In addition, Jokowi made an interesting statement by calling PSI of political choice. “I'm just in Psi,” he said, smiling. Read also: Romahurmuziy denies the sales of President Ketum PPP: no purchase and purchase When asked if he was possible that he joined other political parties outside the PSI, Jokowi claimed not to think about it. “Yes, I don't know. In PSI, I was still nominated,” said Jokowi. Appreciate Jokowi's decision As for the spokesperson for the PPP, Usman M Tokan appreciated Jokowi's attitude to refuse to fill the post of president of the party bearing Kaaba. In addition, Kaesang Pangarep who is the youngest son of Jokowi is the current president of PSI.

