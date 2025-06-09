



Prime Minister Narendra modified launched development initiatives worth 46,000 crores in Katra, including key rail and health projects, marking a new chapter in the progress of Jammu-et-Cachemins The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a series of infrastructure and health care projects worth 46,000 crosses during a visit to Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking from the country of Veer Zorawar Singh and under the blessings of Mata Vahno Devi, Shri Modi described the opportunity as a celebration of unity and resilience. Stressing the long-awaited completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail line, the Prime Minister stressed its importance in the link between the Kashmir and the Indian rail network. He officially opened the emblematic bridges of Chenab and Anji Rail and reported new trains Vande Bharat, marking major milestones in regional connectivity. The Chenab bridge, now the highest railway arch and the Anji bridge, Indas First supported Railway Bridge, were rented as wonders of engineering and future tourist attractions. The Prime Minister also announced the basis of a new medical college in Jammu and an expansion of health infrastructure, in particular by increasing the capacity of the Institute of Medical Excellence Shri Mata Vaho Devi 300 to 500 beds. With seven new medical colleges and two cancer institutes have opened in the past five years, SHRI Modi stressed that governments have maintained investments in public health and education. Stressing the economic impact, the Prime Minister noted that improved rail links would benefit local industries such as agriculture and crafts by allowing wider access to the market. He added that improving connectivity would help entrepreneurs, would reduce transport costs for goods such as apples and patch of pashmina and promote tourism. Addressing the troubled regions, SHRI Modi condemned recent terrorist attacks and reaffirmed governments' commitment to peace and development in Jammu-et-Cachemire. He praised the courage and aspirations of the youth of the regions and reiterated that the fight against the India against terrorism will not dissuade his progress. Source: Prime minister

