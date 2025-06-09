



The United States and China will restart commercial talks to London on Monday after President Trump and Xi took into account last week. The two parties accused themselves of breaking in May in Geneva to suspend pricing increases above 100%. Trump, after agreeing with Xi to resume critical mineral flows, said that he expects the talks to go “very well”. We want the rare earths, the magnets who are crucial for mobile phones and everything else takes place as they did before the beginning of April, and we do not want technical details to slow down, Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council of the White House, said on CBSS on Sunday. And it's clear to them. American-Chinese tensions increased this year after Trump has increased prices on Chinese products, triggering Beijing reprisals. The Geneva Agreement aimed to alleviate pricing tensions, but the talks are blocked while the two parties blamed themselves. The United States has criticized a drop in Chinese exports of rare earth magnets and China has pushed back the American borders to target AI fleas and student visas. In London, American officials, who include the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent and the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick will meet the Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng. According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, Lutnick's presence suggests that the United States could examine certain technological restrictions. The recent call Trump-Xe has brought hope if lower prices, but investors' confidence remains cautious. To date, the United States has only concluded a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom.

