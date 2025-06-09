British conservative leader Badenoch dit will not talk about niqab voters





Badenoch moved the conservative party on the right on social issues [Getty]

The leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, caused indignation in the United Kingdom after saying that she refuses to speak to voters visiting her operation which carries a niqab. Badenoch said that visitors to his district office should withdraw the face blankets, saying that she refuses to talk to them unless they do it. There was an increasing controversy in the United Kingdom on the issue of Muslim face covers, with the president of Reforms, Zia Yusuf, briefly leaving the party for a debate on the prohibition of the niqab in public places and the right of employers to prohibit the face of the coverage in the workplace. If you enter my constituency surgery, you should remove your cover face, whether it is a burka or a hood, “said Badenoch au Telegraph. I am not talking to people who will not show me their faces, and I also believe that other people should have this control. “” Badenoch said British bosses should also have the opportunity to ban the niqab at work, saying that it had “strong opinions on facial covers”. “People should be allowed to wear what they want, not what their husbands asks them to wear or what their community says they should wear,” she said. The comments indicate a transition to the right compared to the Conservative Party – one of the two main parties of the United Kingdom – on the question of the Niqab, the Muslim groups accusing it of bending to reform British voters, although it also seemed to exclude a so -called “ Burqa '' prohibition in the country. “France has a ban and they have worse problems that we in this country on integration. So prohibiting burka is clearly not the thing that will repair things,” she said. The niqab issue was the first-page news this week, after Reform UK president briefly left the Populist Party of Theright-Wing on calls by one of their deputies for a “ Burqa '' ban in the United Kingdom. British reform deputy Sarah Pochin asked Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week if he would plan to follow Denmark and France in the niqab ban in public. Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously used the language considered racist and inflammatory during the comparison of women carrying the niqab to “letters of letters”, but also condemned the so-called “Burka Ban” from Denmark. Former interior secretary Jack Straw also sparked indignation when, in 2006, he said that he had asked women to visit his office to withdraw their niqabs, but also said that it was their right to choose. There are divisions among Muslim researchers to find out if women in the Koran declare that they cover their face.

